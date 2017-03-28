The Trout Group and Bloomberg Intelligence to Host Key Opinion Leader AACR Preview Event

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - March 28, 2017) - The Trout Group today announced that it will host the second annual Key Opinion Leader (KOL) AACR Preview event in coordination with Bloomberg Intelligence on March 29 in New York. Leading investigators in the field of cancer immunotherapy Marcela V. Maus, MD, PhD of Harvard Medical School and Charles G. Drake, MD, PhD of Columbia University Medical Center will discuss select studies being presented at the upcoming 2017 meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research.

Moderated by Bloomberg Intelligence Senior Analyst Asthika Goonewardene and Trout Group Scientific Advisor Neil Canavan, the AACR Preview event will consist of a 1 hour presentation on AACR abstracts of note and their implications on the field by Dr. Maus and Dr. Drake followed by 30 minutes of Q&A. Dr. Maus, having trained with both Carl June and Michel Sadelain, is an expert in all things CAR-T related in the treatment of hematologic cancers, and is now branching out into designing CARs for solid tumors. Dr. Drake, having just left his co-directorship of the cancer immunotherapy program at Johns Hopkins, has assumed the co-leadership role in the cancer immunotherapy program at Columbia. At Hopkins, Drake also served as Co-Director of the Prostate Cancer Multidisciplinary Clinic where he developed a novel transgenic model of prostate cancer to be leveraged in the development of cancer vaccines.

The KOL AACR Preview is part of the ongoing TroutTalks KOL Series, which features conversations with prominent and up-and-coming researchers who are driving scientific innovation.

The event will be held in New York and webcast live at trouttalk.troutgroup.com.

About The Trout Group:

The Trout Group is a global investor relations and strategic advisory firm. Since 1996, Trout has been a leading strategic partner to the life sciences industry, connecting companies, the capital markets and innovations in the sector. Trout's unique suite of services at the intersection of scientific advances and a network of institutional relationships creates long-term value for stakeholders.