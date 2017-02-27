The Trout Group to Host Trout Talk with Philip D. Greenberg, Professor of Medicine in Oncology and Immunology at the University of Washington and Head of Program in Immunology - Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - February 27, 2017) - The Trout Group, the leading global investor relations and strategic advisory firm servicing the life sciences industry, today announced an upcoming KOL Trout Talk featuring Dr. Philip D. Greenberg (Phil), Professor of Medicine in Oncology and Immunology - University of Washington. Dr. Greenberg's talk, "Engineering T Cells to be Effective in Tumor Therapy" will be webcast live on February 28th at 11:15AM EST and can be accessed at trouttalk.troutgroup.com.

Dr. Greenberg was a founding member of the University of Washington (UW) Department of Immunology and of the Fred Hutchinson Program in Immunology, where he coordinates efforts of investigators involved in basic immunology and translational cancer immunology research.

Internationally recognized as a leader in the cancer immunology field, he has trained more than 30 investigators who have gone on to develop independent research careers, including many who have also become leaders in immunology fields.

Dr. Greenberg's laboratory performed some of the earliest studies focused on how immune T cells can recognize and eliminate malignant cells in the context of progressing tumors. First using small animal models, Greenberg's lab developed technologies to isolate and expand functional, target (antigen)-specific T cells to numbers large enough to be effective when given to patients as "adoptive" immune-boosting therapy. This work is the foundational technology of the adoptive cell therapy field.

The Trout Talks, an ongoing series featuring conversations with prominent and up-and-coming researchers who are driving scientific innovation, is moderated by Trout Group scientific advisor Neil Canavan. The webcast will consist of a 30 minute presentation by Dr. Greenberg followed by up to 60 minutes of Q&A. Webcast participants can send questions to ncanavan@troutgroup.com at any time before or during the event; submitted questions will be answered in the order received, and the asker's identity shall remain anonymous.

