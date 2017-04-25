Troy Energy Corp. Announces Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - April 25, 2017) - Troy Energy Corp. (the "Corporation" or "Troy") (NEX:TEG.H) announces that it intends to conduct a private placement financing of up to 8,000,000 common shares at a price of $0.05 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $400,000. The Corporation also announces that it will issue 1,200,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per share in settlement of existing loans payable to an Officer, a Director and a Shareholder in the total amount of $60,000. Both transactions are subject to regulatory approval. In accordance with applicable securities laws, the common shares issued under these issuances are subject to four-month hold periods. The proceeds from this private placement will be used for investigation of new projects and for general working capital purposes. Directors, Officers and existing Shareholders may participate in this private placement.

