TRU Staffing Partners and ACEDS Team Up to Bring "State of the Industry 2017: e-Discovery and Cybersecurity" Presentation to New York City

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Jan 6, 2017) - TRU Staffing Partners, an award-winning search firm representing talent and opportunities in e-discovery and cybersecurity, today announces the company has partnered with the Association of Certified E-Discovery Specialists (ACEDS) to bring out a TED Talk-style presentation and town hall Q&A on "The State of the Industry 2017: e-Discovery and Cybersecurity." The event, which is open to the public, will be held at the beautiful 487-seat Auditorium in the AXA Event & Production Center at 51st Street and 7th Avenue in New York City on January 30, 2017, beginning at 6 p.m.

The event will feature an introduction and observations by Mary Mack, e-discovery luminary and executive director for ACEDS, followed by a comprehensive past, present and future state analysis of the e-discovery and cybersecurity industries with a specific focus on careers and hiring trends from TRU Staffing Partners CEO and founder Jared Coseglia. Coseglia will reveal global compensation, geographic, role definition and other employment trends and statistics from 2012 to 2015 and release the never-before-seen 2016 statistics providing insight into where the industry is headed and how it will impact individuals, law firms, corporations, government agencies and service providers. Following the presentation, Coseglia, Mack and members of the TRU Staffing Partners Recruitment Team will invite the community to provide their own insights and ask follow-up questions in a town hall-style question-and-answer session.

Following the interactive portion of the event, Complete Discovery Source, Inc. (CDS) is sponsoring an exclusive after-party reception. CDS is a leader in e-discovery, providing highly secure and defensible expertise and technology to law firms, corporations, and government agencies. Held in the atrium of the AXA Equitable Center, the reception will give attendees an opportunity to network with the presenters, hosts and sponsors as well as their community of peers.

"The information presented on January 30 will change your understanding and perception of the job market, talent availability and global hiring trends in the e-discovery and cybersecurity verticals, particularly if you are in the legal sector. TRU's analyses are derived from over five years of carefully tracking, compiling data points and intimately servicing the legal and cyber communities as staffing provider and as talent agents. This event is invaluable and will give a significant competitive advantage to anyone considering a career move or contemplating hiring professionals at their organization in 2017 and beyond," states Coseglia. "We are especially pleased to be partnering with ACEDS for this event. The association's commitment to enriching the careers of the e-discovery community through continuing education, certification and scholarship align meaningfully with TRU's core mission of empowering and improving the health and wealth of the companies and candidates we represent. ACEDS has proved to be a valuable partner with TRU and others over the years, and we have tremendous respect for their perspective and the work they do in the industry."

"Over the last two years, as I have been speaking with community members all over the country, there is keen interest in how e-discovery, privacy and security combine in a team or career plan. Those concerned with team retention and augmentation and those concerned with career mobility will find themselves well prepared to make best use of their time during the trade show of record, Legaltech New York (LTNY), by attending this kickoff event designed for interactivity and celebratory networking," states Mack.

"ACEDS is thrilled to support our gold affiliate recruiting partner, TRU Staffing Partners, as they demonstrate the pathways for e-discovery organizations and professionals to differentiate and stand out in the rapidly changing marketplace. Jared's talks are among the highest rated of our membership, and I am looking forward to seeing Mary and Jared team up for this event," states Kaylee Walstad, sales director for ACEDS.

To register for this event, visit http://www.aceds.org/event/StateofTheIndustry.

TRU Staffing Partners (www.trustaffingpartners.com) is a nationally recognized, award-winning contract staffing and executive placement search firm representing talent and opportunities in two core industry verticals: e-discovery and cybersecurity. TRU's vast global network of relationships and unprecedented access to temporary talent in litigation support and information protection have earned TRU extensive accolades, most notably as an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Company 2016 (#1043) and first place as National Law Journal's 2016 Best National Legal Recruiter. TRU represents thousands of active and passive job seekers and has successfully placed hundreds of professionals in permanent positions in the Am Law 200, Fortune 1000, and global consulting firm and service provider community. TRU also maintains an exclusive global roster of contract e-discovery and cybersecurity talent ready to deploy on premise or remotely within 24 hours.

The ACEDS Professional Association, part of leading legal education provider BARBRI, is a membership association committed to promoting and verifying e-discovery skills and competence through training, education and certification to organizations and individuals. The association's goal is to help professionals and organizations reduce the costs and risks associated with e-discovery and realize the advantages of performing it effectively. ACEDS awards the Certified E-Discovery Specialist (CEDS) credential, which is held by practitioners at Am Law 200 firms, government agencies, including the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and U.S. Justice Department, and some of the largest corporations in the world. To learn more about ACEDS professional development and certification offerings, call 844-992-2337, email info@ACEDS.org, or visit ACEDS.org.