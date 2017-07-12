True Drinks Announces Record First-Half Sales and Enhanced Packaging

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - July 12, 2017) - True Drinks Holdings, Inc. ( OTC PINK : TRUU), makers of AquaBall® Naturally Flavored Water, the healthiest children's beverage on the market with zero sugar, zero preservatives, zero calories, and zero artificial flavors, today announced its revenue for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2017.

Revenue for the second quarter totaled approximately $1.95 million, representing a 27% increase compared to the Company's first-quarter sales. The Company had record first-half revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2017 of nearly $3.5 million, an increase of 225% over the six months ended June 30, 2016. The strong growth was primarily the result of AquaBall's continued sales gains in the children's beverage category, driven by enhanced brand awareness among consumers looking to purchase a healthy alternative to sugary beverages.

"The second quarter has again showcased steady growth for AquaBall, with many aspects playing a role in the Company's expansion, including the appointment of industry veteran James Greco as CEO, enhanced distribution and marketing efforts, increased sales velocity, regional sampling programs and more, as we continue to work towards ending the trends of childhood obesity and juvenile diabetes," commented Dan Kerker, Chief Financial Officer of True Drinks.

As AquaBall continues to innovate the category and meet the needs of consumers looking for children's beverages with zero calories, zero sugar and all-natural ingredients, the brand is introducing an updated six-pack design in an effort to reduce excess packaging and lower costs to the consumer. The new packaging will lower the retail price of an AquaBall six pack by up to $1.00, making it more competitive with similar multi-packs in the children's beverage category.

"We are very pleased with our second-quarter sales performance which is consistent with our previously announced $10 million full-year revenue forecast," said James Greco, CEO of True Drinks. Commenting on the new six pack, Greco added, "AquaBall is far healthier for kids than anything else on the market. However, we realized the previous AquaBall six-pack pricing was asking parents to stretch too far to buy the better product. The redesigned six-pack pricing addresses this."

AquaBall's new six packs will begin rolling out on July 15th. For more information or to see a list of retailers where AquaBall is available, please visit www.aquaballdrink.com.

About True Drinks

True Drinks Holdings, Inc., the holding company for True Drinks, Inc., is a healthy beverage provider which produces AquaBall® Naturally Flavored Water. AquaBall is a healthy alternative to the other products in the children's beverage market. True Drinks has licensing agreements with Disney and Marvel for use of their characters on bottles of AquaBall. AquaBall is a naturally flavored, vitamin-enhanced, zero-calorie, preservative-free, dye-free, sugar-free alternative to juice and soda. AquaBall is currently available in four flavors: fruit punch, grape, strawberry lemonade and berry. Their target consumers: kids, young adults, and their guardians, are attracted to the product by the entertainment and media characters on the bottle and continue to consume the beverage because of its healthy benefits and great taste. For more information, please visit www.aquaballdrink.com and www.truedrinks.com. Investor information can be found at www.truedrinks.com/investor-relations/. Proudly made in the USA.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "if," "should" and "will" and similar expressions as they relate to True Drinks, Inc. are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. True Drinks, Inc. may from time to time update these publicly announced projections, but it is not obligated to do so. Any projections of future results of operations or the anticipated benefits of the merger and other aspects of the proposed merger should not be construed in any manner as a guarantee that such results or other events will in fact occur. These projections are subject to change and could differ materially from final reported results. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, see "Risk Factors" in True Drink's report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and its other filings under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made.