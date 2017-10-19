True Drinks Announces Significant New Distribution

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - October 19, 2017) - True Drinks Holdings, Inc. ( OTC PINK : TRUU), makers of AquaBall® Naturally Flavored Water, the healthiest children's beverage on the market and Bazi® All Natural Energy drink, today announced that AquaBall has been authorized in Albertsons' Seattle division covering Washington and Idaho. The majority of this product will be distributed by The Odom Corporation.

Albertsons is the second largest supermarket chain in North America with over 2,200 stores across 35 states. It operates under several store banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Acme, Shaws, Jewel-Osco and Randalls and is based in Boise, Idaho.

Odom distributes beverages in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Alaska. It offers beers, soft drinks, wines, spirits, juices, mixers, ice, water, protein supplements, coffee and sodas. Odom was founded in 1933 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

James Greco, Chief Executive Officer of True Drinks, commented, "The addition of Albertsons' Seattle division brings to eight the number of divisions in which we are authorized. Our new partnership with Odom will help further strengthen our presence in the region. We are proud to have Albertsons and Odom carrying the AquaBall product line."

AquaBall continues to innovate the category and meet the needs of consumers looking for children's beverages with zero calories, zero sugar and all-natural ingredients. Greco added, "AquaBall is far healthier for kids than anything else on the market. Awareness of the issues caused by excess sugar consumption in children continues to grow. Our goal is to be a solution to the epidemics of childhood obesity and juvenile diabetes."

AquaBall is available at major retailers as well as a growing list of convenience stores and is available in four flavors in our single bottle and six-pack offerings.

About True Drinks

True Drinks Holdings, Inc., the holding company for True Drinks, Inc., is a healthy beverage provider. Its flagship product is AquaBall® Naturally Flavored Water a healthy alternative to the other products in the children's beverage market. True Drinks has licensing agreements with Disney and Marvel for use of their characters on bottles of AquaBall. AquaBall is a naturally flavored, vitamin-enhanced, zero-calorie, preservative-free, dye-free, sugar-free alternative to juice and soda. AquaBall is currently available in four flavors: fruit punch, grape, strawberry lemonade and berry. Their target consumers: kids, young adults, and their guardians, are attracted to the product by the entertainment and media characters on the bottle and continue to consume the beverage because of its healthy benefits and great taste. For more information, please visit www.aquaballdrink.com and www.truedrinks.com. Investor information can be found at www.truedrinks.com/investor-relations/. Proudly made in the USA.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "if," "should" and "will" and similar expressions as they relate to True Drinks, Inc. are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. True Drinks, Inc. may from time to time update these publicly announced projections, but it is not obligated to do so. Any projections of future results of operations or the anticipated benefits of the merger and other aspects of the proposed merger should not be construed in any manner as a guarantee that such results or other events will in fact occur. These projections are subject to change and could differ materially from final reported results. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, see "Risk Factors" in True Drink's report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and its other filings under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made.