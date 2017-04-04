True Drinks Selected for Grocery Headquarters Trailblazer Award

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - April 04, 2017) - True Drinks Holdings, Inc. ( OTC PINK : TRUU), makers of AquaBall™ Naturally Flavored Water, the healthiest children's beverage on the market with no sugar, preservatives, calories, or artificial flavors, is pleased to announce that it has been selected to receive Grocery Headquarters magazine's 2017 Beverage Category Trailblazer Award.

Grocery Headquarters' 2017 Beverage Category Trailblazer Awards recognize innovation within the beverage category and are designed to honor those companies and organizations that have had the most impact on the supermarket industry this year in this important and growing segment. Grocery retailers have pointed out that the increasingly-diverse and complicated beverage segment remain a backbone of the grocery store, producing strong sales and profits for the retailers. But they quickly add that the category is rapidly changing and they need to stay on top of trends to keep their consumers happy. With the assistance of many grocery retailers across the country, Grocery Headquarters has pinpointed those manufacturers who are making a difference in the beverage category. The Trailblazer Award winners will be featured in a special editorial section of the May 2017 print issue of Grocery Headquarters and online at http://www.groceryheadquarters.com.

"We are very honored to announce that True Drinks' AquaBall brand has been named a winner of an inaugural Grocery Headquarters Beverage Trailblazer award," says Seth Mendelson, Group Publisher and Group Editor of the magazine. "The Beverage Trailblazer award is part of our mission to help retailers identify the best products in many categories. This year, our editorial team and our Retail Editorial Board has determined that AquaBall is a unique, healthy and tasty product that can help spur additional sales in the beverage category. It is products like these that can help retailers build more excitement in the beverage aisle and that will lead to greater sales and profits for all involved."

Jeff Culbertson, EVP of Sales for True Drinks, added, "We would like to thank Grocery Headquarters magazine for this recognition. Our entire team has worked tirelessly to collaborate with retailers to bring a truly healthy beverage for kids that will drive consumers back to the kids beverage aisle and drive innovation for retailers as they build out category management plans for 2017 and beyond. AquaBall is available in four great tasting flavors and can be found in your grocery retailers juice aisle in both single bottles or multi-packs and at your local convenience store in single bottles."

About True Drinks, Inc.

True Drinks Holdings, Inc., the holding company for True Drinks, Inc., is a healthy beverage provider which produces AquaBall™ Naturally Flavored Water. AquaBall is a healthy alternative to the other products in the children's beverage market. True Drinks has licensing agreements with Disney and Marvel for use of their characters on bottles of AquaBall™. AquaBall™ is a naturally flavored, vitamin-enhanced, zero-calorie, preservative-free, dye-free, sugar-free alternative to juice and soda. AquaBall™ is currently available in four flavors: fruit punch, grape, strawberry lemonade and berry. Their target consumers: kids, young adults, and their guardians, are attracted to the product by the entertainment and media characters on the bottle and continue to consume the beverage because of its healthy benefits and great taste. For more information, please visit www.aquaballdrink.com and www.truedrinks.com. Investor information can be found at www.truedrinks.com/investor-relations/. Proudly made in the USA.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "if," "should" and "will" and similar expressions as they relate to True Drinks, Inc. are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. True Drinks, Inc. may from time to time update these publicly announced projections, but it is not obligated to do so. Any projections of future results of operations or the anticipated benefits of the merger and other aspects of the proposed merger should not be construed in any manner as a guarantee that such results or other events will in fact occur. These projections are subject to change and could differ materially from final reported results. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, see "Risk Factors" in True Drink's report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and its other filings under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made.