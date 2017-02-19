True Hemp Pet Chews Are Coming to New Zealand

With agreement to feature product in New Zealand's largest retail pet chain, True Leaf Pet enters Asia Pacific market for the first time

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - February 19, 2017) - True Leaf Pet has entered into an agreement with Liberty Premium Pet Products of Christchurch, New Zealand, to distribute True Hemp innovative pet chews to Animates pet retail stores across the country.

While True Hemp is sold across North America and in England and Germany, this is the first time the product will be sold in the Asia Pacific region. Effective April 2017, True Hemp will be sold exclusively in all Animates stores throughout New Zealand, also via the Animates e-commerce website, and in Animates Vetcare clinics.

Animates is New Zealand's largest pet retail chain.

"Liberty is proud to be representing True Hemp in New Zealand," said Liberty's Managing Partner Carl Reese. "With no other comparable hemp-based therapeutic dog products already on the market in New Zealand, we're enthusiastic about the release of True Hemp and eager to see the response of dog owners to True Hemp."

Hemp is coming into its own as health-conscious consumers worldwide recognize the benefits of the plant for themselves and their pets. True Hemp innovative chews come in three varieties: True Hemp™ CALMING to provide anxiety support, True Hemp™ HEALTH to provide antioxidant support, and True Hemp™ HIP+JOINT to provide joint support.

"The growth of the True Hemp brand has been the success story of 2016 for True Leaf Pet," said True Leaf CEO Darcy Bomford. "We've doubled sales from quarter to quarter, and now we're getting 2017 off to a great start working with Liberty in New Zealand. It's hard to believe we're now on three continents in only our second year."

Liberty was established in 2011 and has warehousing and offices based in Christchurch, New Zealand. Liberty imports premium brand pet products from North American companies. Liberty services the entire geographic area of New Zealand (both north and south islands) and has strong supplier partnerships with New Zealand's leading pet retail chains, including Animates.

About True Leaf:

True Leaf Medicine International Ltd., through its wholly-owned subsidiary 'True Leaf Pet', has entered the $104.9 billion global pet care industry with a line of hemp-focused pet chews and supplements marketed through natural pet health and veterinary channels in Canada, the United States and Europe. The company has also filed an application under Health Canada's Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPR) to become a Canadian licensed producer through its 'True Leaf Medicine' subsidiary. It has passed through the preliminary and enhanced screening process of Health Canada's review and is currently awaiting security clearance and 'pre-licensing inspection' approval.

www.trueleafpet.com