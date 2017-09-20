True Leaf: Crowdfunding Legal Cannabis Products Across North America -- CFN Media

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - Sep 20, 2017) - CFN Media Group ("CannabisFN"), the leading creative agency and digital media network dedicated to legal cannabis, announces the publication of an article examining True Leaf Medicine International Ltd. ( CSE : MJ) ( CNSX : MJ) (MJ.CN) ( OTCQB : TRLFF) and its pending Regulation A+ public offering that is giving anyone the opportunity to invest in hemp and cannabis products that will be fully legal in both the U.S. and Canada. True Leaf's mission is to create safe, natural cannabis based products that enhance the quality of life for both people and pets. The company already has pet products in the market, and is in the final stages of Canadian approval to grow and sell legal cannabis.

"This is a truly unique opportunity for investors to own a piece of a company that produces and distributes cannabis products that are fully legal right now across North America," says True Leaf CEO and Founder Darcy Bomford. "We're excited about this opportunity -and we're excited about the future of True Leaf in the cannabis space."

Two True Leaf Divisions

True Leaf Pet

Americans will spend nearly $70 billion on their pets this year, according to the American Pet Products Association, including nearly $15 billion in over-the-counter medicine and supplies. At the same time, consumers are increasingly searching for hemp-based products for their pets as an alternative to conventional foods and pharmaceuticals. Only a handful of companies in the space are currently serving this rapidly growing subset of the market.

True Leaf Pet is the first company to combine the beneficial properties of hemp seed with other scientifically proven ingredients to create a line of functional pet products. The company's widely popular True Hemp™ line of supplements include CALMING, HIP+JOINT and IMMUNE+HEART support products available in soft chews, sticks, and oil formats. These products are already on the market and available for sale in the United States.

True Leaf Medicine

Canada has become a pioneer within the legal cannabis industry following the passing of the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPR) and its predecessors. According to Deloitte, Canada's legal cannabis industry could exceed C$22.6 billion over the coming years, including C$8.7 billion from the retail market each year. Licensed producers represent some of the best opportunities to capitalize on the market.

True Leaf Medicine is seeking a license to sell medical cannabis in Canada under the ACMPR program ahead of federal-level recreational legalization next year. The company's application has already passed through the preliminary and enhanced screening process and is currently in the approval to build stage of the process. Once the production facility is inspected and approved, the company will be able to grow and sell cannabis into Canada's market.

The leadership team behind these efforts has significant experience navigating regulatory frameworks and working in manufacturing. Chairman Michael F. Harcourt is the former Premier of British Columbia as well as the former mayor of Vancouver, while CEO Darcy Bomford has 30 years of experience in the pet industry operating manufacturing plants and marketing pet products worldwide. This team is uniquely qualified to execute on the company's vision over the long-term.

Looking Ahead

True Leaf Medicine International Ltd. represents a unique opportunity in both the U.S. and Canadian cannabis industry. With products already in the market generating revenue, the company differentiates itself from many development-stage companies in the space, while its diversified operations create an opportunity for superior risk-adjusted returns.

"People are looking for natural ways to lead healthy, long lives and they want the same for their pets," said True Leaf CEO Darcy Bomford. "As attitudes and laws continue to change around hemp and cannabis, True Leaf aims to take the global lead on creating products that improve quality of life for people and pets. We are excited to extend the opportunity to own a piece of True Leaf to customers, supporters, and investors who share our values and enthusiasm."

