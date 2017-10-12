True Leaf Engages Boustead Securities to Underwrite Regulation A+ Offering

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - October 12, 2017) - True Leaf Medicine International Ltd. ("True Leaf") ( CSE : MJ) ( CSE : MJ.CN) ( CNSX : MJ) ( FRANKFURT : TLA) ( OTCQB : TRLFF), a company involved in the hemp and cannabis-based product industry, has filed a preliminary offering circular with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") pursuant to the Regulation A framework, which is open to both accredited and unaccredited investors.

True Leaf has engaged Boustead Securities, LLC Member: FINRA/SIPC ("Boustead"), as lead underwriter. "Boustead looks forward to working with True Leaf's team to bring their Regulation A+ offering to investors," commented David Dobkin of Boustead.

"We are pleased to have Boustead leading the effort," said True Leaf CEO Darcy Bomford, "their expertise in Regulation A has proven successful in the past."

The purpose of the filing is to issue new shares of common stock to raise gross proceeds of up to $10 million CAD to help grow the True Leaf Pet division, and to advance the efforts of the True Leaf Medicine division with the goal of becoming a licensed producer of medicinal cannabis in Canada. Once its Regulation A+ offering has been qualified by the SEC, the offering will be made available to the general public to invest in True Leaf.

About True Leaf

True Leaf Medicine International Ltd., through its wholly owned subsidiary 'True Leaf Pet', has entered the global pet industry, forecast to reach $117 billion US in 2021,₁ with a line of hemp-focused pet supplements in Canada, the United States and Europe. The company has also filed an application under Health Canada's Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPR) to become a Canadian licensed producer of medical cannabis through its 'True Leaf Medicine' subsidiary. It has passed through the preliminary and enhanced screening process of Health Canada's review and has recently received approval to build its facility.

www.trueleaf.com

About Boustead Securities, LLC Member: FINRA/SIPC

Boustead Securities, LLC is an investment banking firm that advises clients on IPOs, mergers and acquisitions, capital raises and restructuring assignments in a wide array of industries, geographies and transactions. Our core value proposition is our ability to create opportunity through innovative solutions and tenacious execution. With experienced professionals in the United States and around the world, Boustead's team moves quickly and provides a broad spectrum of sophisticated financial advice and services. For more information, visit www.boustead1828.com.

SEC Legends

