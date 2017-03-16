True Leaf Signs "Gold-Standard" Agency to Represent Product Line to National Pet Chains

Industry veteran Chuck Latham Associates Inc. (CLA) chooses True Hemp™ for its hemp-based product line for national and online pet retail chains

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - March 16, 2017) - True Leaf Pet, a wholly owned subsidiary of True Leaf International Ltd. ( CSE : MJ) ( CSE : MJ.CN) ( CNSX : MJ) ( FRANKFURT : TLA), has signed an agreement with Chuck Latham Associates Inc. (CLA) that will see the firm represent the innovative True Hemp™ product line to major national and online pet retailers like Petco®, PetSmart™, Pet Supplies Plus®, and Amazon.

CLA is known as 'The Pet Channel Expert' with four strategically located offices and over 800 company associates working across the United States. CLA is the leading firm in the pet specialty market that provides national coverage across all major sales channels, including independent pet stores, farm stores, national pet retailers, and internet retailers.

"This is a significant milestone for us," said True Leaf CEO Darcy Bomford. "CLA is the gold-standard rep-firm in the pet industry and we're happy to have their team represent our line across the U.S." True Leaf Pet signed on after discussions with CLA earlier this year and is now in the on-boarding process with the firm as it moves into the busy spring season.

CLA Executive Bob Haege says True Leaf Pet was a great fit "because they have an innovative product line that meets U.S. regulatory criteria, led by a great team with vast industry experience."

"We see True Hemp™ as a growth engine for stores looking for a legal and effective product line for hemp-friendly consumers, especially the valuable millennial demographic."

True Leaf Pet is now preparing for the busy trade show season and putting together the finishing touches on a newly expanded product line that will be on display at the upcoming Global Pet Expo on March 22-24 in Orlando, Florida. "We have meetings set with the CLA team and prospective customers at the show and look forward to a great response to our new products," said Mr. Bomford.

About True Leaf:

True Leaf Medicine International Ltd., through its wholly-owned subsidiary 'True Leaf Pet', has entered the $104.9 billion global pet care industry with a line of hemp-focused pet chews and supplements marketed through natural pet health and veterinary channels in Europe, Canada, and the United States. The company has also filed an application under Health Canada's Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPR) to become a Canadian licensed producer through its 'True Leaf Medicine' subsidiary. It has passed through the preliminary and enhanced screening process of Health Canada's review and is currently awaiting security clearance and 'pre-licensing inspection' approval.

www.trueleafpet.com