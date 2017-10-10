True Leaf's 40-Acre Site Could Produce 125,000 Kilograms per Year -- CFN Media

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - Oct 10, 2017) - CFN Media Group ("CannabisFN"), the leading creative agency and media network dedicated to legal cannabis, announces publication of an article covering True Leaf Medicine International Ltd.'s ( CSE : MJ) ( CNSX : MJ) (MJ.CN) ( OTCQB : TRLFF) recently acquired option to purchase the 40 acres of land that encompass its facility in Lumby, B.C.

Canada's cannabis industry is projected to reach C$22.6 billion over the coming years, according to Deloitte, driven by the legalization of recreational marijuana next year. Ontario's Finance Minister, Charles Sousa, warned that the demand could be so high that it would spark a shortage early on before licensed producers can pick up the slack. Health Canada has pledged to speed up its approval process, but it still takes up to a year for new producers to go live. Many existing licensed producers -- or late-stage applicants -- have responded by rapidly expanding their production capacity.

Once approved, True Leaf's existing facility would produce 2,500 kilograms per year and the 40-acre property would enable them to expand to a 1,000,000 square foot facility. This would put them at the high end of what many other licensed producers are currently targeting for production.

Company Name Funded Sq. Ft. Market Capitalization $CAN Aphria Inc. 1,000,000 $1B Aurora Cannabis Inc. 895,000 $1.1B Organigram Holdings Inc. 242,943 $310M

"This is a milestone for True Leaf," said CEO Darcy Bomford in a recent press release that described the newly optioned property and its potential within the market. "This property gives us the capacity to expand to meet the increased demand that is widely expected. With government approvals, the size of this site could allow us to build a 1,000,000 square foot facility and produce more than 125,000 kilograms of cannabis."

Unique Among Competitors

True Leaf Medicine is unique among licensed producers in that it's dually-focused on cultivating cannabis for humans and producing hemp-based products for pets.

True Leaf Pets aims to capitalize on the $105 billion global pets market that includes $1.6 billion in spending on supplements and nutraceuticals. The company's soft chews are formulated with hemp and other active ingredients to support hip and joint health, calming, and immune and heart support in animals. The True Hemp™ products are fully legal in the U.S. and are already widely sold through the U.S., Canada, parts of Europe and New Zealand.

True Leaf Medicine is focused on cultivating medical marijuana under Canada's ACMPR program. After initially applying in July of 2013, the company is now at stage five of seven for its 32,000 square foot grow located on the 40-acre site. The company aims to be revenue-ready by next summer with the potential to generate upwards of $55 million per year at $8.80 per gram before factoring in its ambitious expansion plans.

Regulation A+ Offering

True Leaf Medicine is also unique in that it's among the first cannabis companies to raise capital under Regulation A+ in the United States and Canada, and it's perhaps the only Regulation A+ raise from a cannabis company selling legal products in both the US and Canada. The team is seeking to raise C$10 million through the offering to grow revenue at True Leaf Pet and advance its efforts to become a licensed producer in Canada under True Leaf Medicine. Regulation A+ makes it easy for anyone to purchase the company's securities with a C$250 minimum.

