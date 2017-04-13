True Nature Updates on Acquisitions, Growth Plans in Specialty Pharmacy, CBD Related Areas

ATLANTA, GA--(Marketwired - Apr 13, 2017) - True Nature Holding, Inc. ( OTCQB : TNTY) (the "Company") provides this update on their acquisitions in process, and with regard to their overall plans to expand in 2017. The Company also notes that it expects to file its Form 10K timely on the 17th of April as noted in its extension filing, and expects the Form 10Q for the period ended March 31, 2017 will be filed shortly thereafter.

"We have three (3) transactions in process at this time. In combination they establish the first legs of our 'hub and spoke' strategy, with retail pharmacy operations generally inside of existing high traffic grocery sites, with a 'centralized-fill' operation based within our compounding pharmacy sites on a regional basis," explained Mack Leath, a member of the Board of Directors, and Secretary. He continued, "Our Miami transaction begins the 'spoke' component with two existing sites, and plans to add six (6) additional locations in 2017, and up to ten (10) in 2018. We are finishing due diligence on this and expect to close in the next few weeks. This business is profitable, and did $3.5 million in revenue for 2016, and with a timely roll-out of the new stores should double or triple that in 2017. We believe that this group can grow to 16 stores and produce up to $30 million in annualized revenue by the end of 2018."

The Company is also working on completion of a compounding site in the Southeastern US whose 2016 revenues exceeded $25 million, and a smaller compounder in South Florida that did over $2.5 million in 2016. Both sites are profitable and are expected to become the "hubs" in the network, performing a consolidated fill function as well as their role in the compounding products arena. "The unique compounding products from these producers will be sold both direct in the traditional compounding pharmacy model, and through the retail storefronts in our network," explained Leath.

When asked about new product lines Mr. Leath said, "We are also considering an entry into the sterile pharmaceutical area, and have a particular situation under consideration. It is an interesting area, and we think it makes sense if we can create the right revenue streams in the best markets. We will advise our investors as we get closer to this decision."

The True Nature Holding, Inc. Advisory Board consists of professionals with subject matter experience in areas specific to the Company's plans and operations. These are "non-operating and non-executive" positions, and as such are not subject to the regulations of Section 16 of the Securities Act. Recently the Company appointed Leo Smith, an investor in the Miami retail operation being acquired, as its lead Advisor in CBD related areas, with a view toward his ability to contribute to the Company's interests in the emerging CBD marketplace. Leath added, "Mr. Smith has existing business interests in the CBD arena, and will expect to have him contribute to our plans in that area over the next few months. We agree that there is a large and growing marketplace here and we think we need to carefully evaluate the options before entering the market, and that Leo Smith will help us drive that effort."

The Mission of True Nature Holdings, Inc.

To unlock the potential of the compounding pharmacy industry to improve human and animal health, serve unmet patient needs, elevate the dignity of skilled pharmacists, and build shareholder value through the delivery of quality, cost effective, and innovative healthcare products and pharmaceuticals to the world.

The Vision of True Nature Holdings, Inc.

To become globally recognized for our best practices focused on driving quality, efficiency, and sustainability in the compounding pharmaceutical industry, natural solutions for healthy living, and novel approaches for delivery of these solutions.

