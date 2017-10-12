True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Announces An Increase To The Previously Announced Equity Offering To $35 Million

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Oct. 12, 2017) -

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT") (TSX:TNT.UN) is pleased to announce that, due to strong demand, it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by CIBC Capital Markets and Raymond James Ltd. (collectively, the "Underwriters") to increase the size of its previously announced public offering to 5,575,000 trust units ("Units") of the REIT at a price of $6.28 per Unit for gross proceeds to the REIT of approximately $35 million (the "Offering"). The Offering is being made under the REIT's short form base shelf prospectus dated April 27, 2016. The terms of the Offering will be described in a prospectus supplement to be filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

The REIT has also granted the Underwriters an option (the "Over-Allotment Option"), exercisable for a period of 30 days following the closing of the Offering, to purchase up to an additional 836,250 Units of the REIT to cover over-allotments, if any. The Offering is expected to close on or about October 20, 2017 and is subject to regulatory approval.

The REIT intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to partially fund the purchase price of the Acquisition Properties (particulars of which are set forth in the REIT's news release dated October 11, 2017), to fund future acquisitions and for general trust purposes. The Offering is not conditional on the closing of the Acquisition Properties, and if any of the Acquisition Properties do not close, the net proceeds will then be used to fund other potential future acquisitions and for general trust purposes.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements thereunder.

About the REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 33 commercial properties consisting of approximately 2.2 million square feet in urban cities and select secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

The REIT is focused on growing its portfolio principally through acquisitions across Canada and such other jurisdictions where opportunities exist. Additional information concerning the REIT is available at www.sedar.com or the REIT's website at www.truenorthreit.com.

