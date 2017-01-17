True North Service Purchased by LogiGear

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - Jan 17, 2017) - True North Service, Inc. (TNS), a mobile software testing and staffing firm, today announced that it has been acquired by LogiGear Corporation, a world leader in software testing solutions. TNS CEO Jeff Gough will be an advisor to LogiGear to ensure a seamless transition and to provide guidance on mobile and regional initiatives. The acquisition will be in exchange for a combination of cash and a percentage of future revenues.

True North Service is a self-funded Seattle company, founded in 2007 as a content certification house testing mobile games and apps for developers, operators, and storefronts. Over the past several years, TNS expanded its services to include user experience testing for web applications, automotive infotainment systems, wireless routers, and a host of other initiatives. TNS also began providing contract staff to Seattle area tech companies -- establishing itself as a go-to partner for several Fortune 500 enterprises.

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Silicon Valley, CA, LogiGear provides leading-edge software testing technologies and expertise, along with software development services that enable companies to accelerate business growth. LogiGear has completed software testing and development projects for prominent companies across a broad range of industries and technologies. With the acquisition of TNS, LogiGear expands its customer base, adding nearly twenty companies including Amazon and T-Mobile, and establishes a presence in the Pacific Northwest.

"TNS is an impressive company, they've built a profitable service business and have a strong client base," said Hung Nguyen, CEO of LogiGear. "We are pleased to be acquiring the TNS team and look forward to offering LogiGear's full suite of testing and test automation services to TNS customers."

"The timing is right to join forces with LogiGear. The company's deep roots in test automation and its broad scale complement the mobile-focused business we have built over the past ten years. LogiGear are pioneers and technical leaders in the industry and will be a great home for our customers and our exceptional employees," said Jeff, Gough, CEO of True North Service. Jeff will now focus his attention on Vehicle, a rapidly growing TNS spin-off co-founded 6 years ago that provides mobile marketing personalization solutions. Dan Deering, TNS's President, is looking forward to going into private law practice and notes that "the TNS adventure was an invaluable experience, I'm glad what we've built is going to capable hands. It'll be exciting to see it continue to grow."