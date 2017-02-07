TrueMotion Launches National Pledge to go 'Phone Free' in February

As part of campaign, company recognizes and celebrates brands who have helped raise awareness of distracted driving

BOSTON, MA--(Marketwired - Feb 7, 2017) - TrueMotion today launched a national pledge to curb distracted driving as part of 'Phone Free February.' Individuals and companies can sign onto the pledge, committing to put the phone down while behind the wheel during the month of February. In tandem, TrueMotion is recognizing companies and brands that have inspired their customers to avoid distractions and to go phone free. Those participating in the pledge can nominate their own companies or other brands which they feel have shown true leadership in reducing phone distractions.

"The statistics and the extent of the distracted driving epidemic are staggering; it's easy to get bogged down by the implications," said Rebecca Churt, director of marketing. "For February, we decided to focus on the positive side of things -- the (loveable) brands that are showing how to impact decision-making through positive messaging and reinforcement of less phone use and distraction."

The 'Phone Free February' movement stresses putting down the phone to encourage interpersonal interactions. TrueMotion is expanding this movement's efforts to include putting the phone down when behind the wheel. It is estimated that nearly 40 percent of crashes now are the result of some form of distraction. The pledge to put down the phone in all aspects of life -- especially behind the wheel -- helps to highlight the importance of being engaged. People can sign the pledge, or nominate a favorite brand or their own business, by visiting gotruemotion.com/phone-free-february.

As part of the campaign, TrueMotion has created a webpage to feature brands that have encouraged their customers in inspiring and effective ways to avoid distractions and to go phone free. Featured brands include Fortune 500 companies, insurance companies and non-profit organizations, among others.

TrueMotion has developed a mobile app that uses the sensors built into smartphone phones (iOS and Android) plus data science to objectively capture how the phone is being used (in-hand, lap, mount, cup holder, etc.) and interacted with (phone calls, touching, typing, etc.) during a drive. The company uses machine learning and signal processing techniques to filter out non-car trips (train, bus, bike, etc.), and its patented approach identifies whether someone is actually behind the wheel or in the passenger seat. Data from TrueMotion users shows that drivers reduce distracted driving by up to 75 percent after downloading the app.

