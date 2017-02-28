Trump International Hotel and Tower Vancouver Celebrates Official Grand Opening

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Feb. 28, 2017) - TA Global Bhd. and Trump Hotels™ today celebrate the official grand opening of the highly anticipated Trump International Hotel & Tower® Vancouver.

Set in the heart of downtown at 1161 West Georgia Street, the twisting $360-million tower, designed by famed architect Arthur Erickson, is one of the tallest buildings in the city at 69-stories high. Each of the 147 luxury guest rooms and suites feature sweeping views through floor-to-ceiling windows, with no two sights exactly alike.

The property is the first luxury hotel to open in the city in over six years, and it is the second Trump Hotel property in Canada.

"We are thrilled to open the doors to the finest hotel and tower in the city," says Joo Kim Tiah, CEO of TA Global Bhd., owner and developer of Trump International Hotel & Tower Vancouver. "Our goal was to create the best luxury hotel and residences Canada has ever seen as well as to reflect Vancouver's status as an international gateway city. We are confident that we've achieved this vision and are very excited to invite Vancouverites, hotel guests and residents to enjoy this unparalleled hospitality experience."

Committed to exceeding guest expectations and bringing unprecedented levels of luxury to the city, Trump Vancouver will offer unrivaled amenities for guests to enjoy. The hotel will be home to "The Spa by Ivanka Trump"; an award winning fine dining Chinese restaurant, Mott 32; the city's ultra lounge, Drai's Vancouver; and The Trump Champagne Lounge.

"Hotels are an important part of the fabric of each community by providing both career opportunities and driving the local economy," said Donald Trump Jr., Executive Vice President of the Trump Organization. "Trump Vancouver has not only created over 300 jobs but it will offer guests and locals exceptional hospitality as well as fantastic dining and entertainment. We are incredibly honoured to be a part of this world-class city."

He continued, "I would like to thank Joo Kim and the entire team for their hard work and dedication to making this truly one of the finest properties anywhere in the world. It is an amazing addition to our portfolio and we are immensely proud of the end result."

The Trump International Hotel & Tower Vancouver lies within blocks of couture shopping, fine dining, entertainment and a buzzing financial sector. The property will also offer guests its signature Trump Attaché™ program featuring personalized VIP treatment 24-hours per day. The hotel's service includes use of luxury house cars, personal shopping services, pet walking and more.

"There has been a tremendous amount of hard work and passion poured into our Trump Vancouver property and we are so thankful to the community and the city for the incredible support," said General Manager of Trump Vancouver, Philipp Posch. "We are eager to welcome visitors and locals to our truly spectacular hotel."

Alongside the countless offerings at Trump Vancouver is the 15,000 square feet of meeting and event space. Glass walls and doors allow for an abundance of natural light and the fresh Pacific air to flow through the elegant rooms, creating a unique offering for business meetings, social events and weddings.

For more information, please visit: www.trumphotels.com/vancouver.

About Trump International Hotel & Tower® Vancouver

Trump International Hotel & Tower® Vancouver is a luxurious urban residence hotel and an iconic landmark in Vancouver. Important to Vancouver, Canada and the architectural society of the world, Trump Vancouver will stand 616 feet (69 stories), the second tallest building in Vancouver. Designed by world-renowned Canadian architect, Arthur Erickson, the twisting tower maximizes the window features and views in every room, and because of this unique design, every room is distinctive with no two views exactly alike. Listed in Forbes Travel Guide's most anticipated hotel openings, Trump Vancouver features 147 generously refined and luxurious residential feeling guest rooms and suites; the city's first poolside lounge, Drai's Vancouver; The Trump Champagne Lounge; Mott 32, the award-winning Hong-Kong based Chinese fine dining restaurant; The Spa by Ivanka Trump and 15,000-square feet of elegant meeting and event space. Above the hotel are 217 stylish residences, offering spectacular views of English Bay, the North Shore and beyond. Trump Vancouver is British Columbia's newest premiere lifestyle and entertainment scene and the perfect complement to the beautiful coastal city of Vancouver with a mix of urban flair and immense natural beauty. Vancouver is known around the world as a popular tourist attraction, ranked North America's top destination for international meetings by the International Congress and recognized as one of the top 10 best places to live in the world. Trump Vancouver is located at the heart of the Golden Mile on 1161 West Georgia Street in downtown Vancouver and 13.5 kilometers (8 miles) to Vancouver International Airport (YVR). For more information, visit: www.trumphotels.com/vancouver.

About TA Global Berhad

TA Global Berhad (TA Global Bhd.), one of the largest listed property development companies in Malaysia by market capitalization, is involved in a diversified range of property services which include property development, property management, property investment, trading, hospitality operations and construction. In Malaysia, TA Global Group made significant strides in establishing itself as a niche luxury lifestyle property developer with its successful launches of niche premium residential properties. In recent years, the Group has also established its presence in developing mixed development projects in Canada and Australia.

Visit taglobal.com.my for more information.

About Trump Hotels™

Trump Hotels™ is a family enterprise with a history of providing extraordinary customer experiences. The brand's exceptionally designed hotels in iconic locations put guests at the heart of each destination. Led by seasoned hotel industry veteran Eric Danziger, Trump Hotels is part of The Trump Organization, helmed by Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump. Reservations can be made at www.TrumpHotels.com or by calling (855) TRUMP-00 (855-878-6700).