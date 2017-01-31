Trump Orders Benefit KXL, DAPL and Other 'High Impact' Infrastructure Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert

SUGAR LAND, TX--(Marketwired - Jan 31, 2017) - Written by John Egan for Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas) -- President Donald Trump's actions last week to revive administrative consideration of the Keystone XL pipeline project and expedite the completion of the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL) drew praise from industry groups and the affected companies, and criticism from environmental organizations. But other measures signed the same day, January 24, by the president could give new hope to developers who have been stymied in their efforts to construct other infrastructure projects that improve the U.S. electric grid and telecommunications systems, and repair and upgrade critical port facilities, airports, pipelines, bridges and highways.

For details, view the entire article by subscribing to Industrial Info's Premium Industry News, or browse other breaking industrial news stories at www.industrialinfo.com.

Industrial Info Resources (IIR), with global headquarters in Sugar Land, Texas, five offices in North America and 10 international offices, is the leading provider of global market intelligence specializing in the industrial process, heavy manufacturing and energy markets. Industrial Info's quality-assurance philosophy, the Living Forward Reporting Principle™, provides up-to-the-minute intelligence on what's happening now, while constantly keeping track of future opportunities. To contact an office in your area, visit the www.industrialinfo.com "Contact Us" page.