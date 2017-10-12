TruSignal Inc. Secures $5 Million Series A Financing

Predictive Score Marketing technology company releases TruAudience® Platform Custom APIs that enable partners to seamlessly integrate offline data and lookalike modeling within their own platform

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 12, 2017) - TruSignal Inc., an industry-leading predictive marketing and people-based audience business, has completed its spin-out from eBureau, LLC, and secured $5 million Series A funding from Redpoint Ventures, Split Rock Partners and Tenaya Capital. The new investment helps TruSignal accelerate growth and the execution of its product roadmap, including the general release of TruAudience® Platform Custom APIs.

"The ecosystem is reaching a tipping point with the use of offline data to inform data-driven marketing," said Chris Moore, partner, Redpoint Ventures. "TruSignal gives marketers the power to develop their own audience-based targeting for all digital campaigns, not just the small percentage at the bottom of the funnel. This is game changing for brands to get their message to exactly the right people across digital, mobile and soon enough, TV. The market potential is enormous for the $39.5 billion programmatic media buys forecasted for 2018."

Leading digital marketing hubs and data providers can now integrate TruSignal's advanced insights, modeling and cross-channel solutions within their own products.

"TruSignal is a strategic component to our platform and the solutions we deliver to our clients," said Anupam Gupta, chief product officer, 4C. "Their ability to rapidly augment our proprietary audiences with additional high-value data has helped to scale our business."

This significant round of funding serves as validation of TruSignal's technology and proven success with brands, agencies and platforms.

"Walled gardens have offered advanced audience techniques, such as people-based lookalikes for years now. However, competing platforms are challenged to find an effective solution to incorporate offline data and predictive modeling into their people-based advertising," said David Dowhan, CEO and founder, TruSignal. "Our new platform APIs make it easy and cost effective. They offer digital marketing hub providers a fast, transparent and scalable way to use advanced data-driven audience technology and compete effectively for advertiser dollars. This is not another platform to log into, rather TruSignal improves existing platforms with people-based, cross-channel targeting, insights, lookalike modeling and bid price optimization."

The new suite of APIs delivers a fully integrated solution including identity resolution, predictive modeling, best-of-breed insights, cross-channel delivery and access to robust offline data sets. Partners and platform providers looking to advance their current product suite, expand customer relationships and deliver additional value faster and at scale will have it all at their fingertips within their own UI.

"TruSignal is a valued partner of Amobee and committed to innovation," said Maureen Little, SVP business development, Amobee. "Better understanding of audiences through offline data modeling remains a key priority for marketers. Amobee and TruSignal's partnership bring advanced data and insights to our clients."

"TruSignal is a critical partner," said Todd Rose, chief business development & strategy officer, NinthDecimal. "Their scalable, accurate data and people-based audience targeting solutions deliver incremental results for our clients."

In addition, the TruAudience® Platform is built for speed and capacity. It creates custom audiences in hours and delivers hundreds of people-based audiences every month.

Key Features and Benefits of the TruAudience® Platform Custom APIs:

Flexible, easy options for identity resolution, including CRM, hashed emails, pixel, mobile IDs, location data, search data and more.

Ability to export more than 360 summarized insights about audiences, ready in minutes.

Custom predictive lookalike and audience expansion models built in hours.

Capacity to build hundreds of audiences per month.

Dynamic, real-time audience sizing based on budget and scale needs.

Cross-channel distribution to more than 400 leading platforms.

And much more.

"The new suite of APIs is a key component to the value we deliver for our clients," said Dowhan. "Our ability to customize the platform and incorporate data owned by our partners into the stack is a core differentiator."

This story appeared first in AdExchanger.

About TruSignal, Inc.

TruSignal, Inc. is a leader in Predictive Score Marketing technology, empowering and serving leading platforms and agencies. In August 2017, TruSignal built its ten-thousandth custom predictive audience and continues to accelerate growth. TruSignal uses people-based offline data, predictive scoring and cross-channel ID matching to deliver a more advanced end-to-end modeling solution for platforms and agencies to enhance existing solutions that help marketers and advertisers more effectively target the right people and pay the right price for every impression for measurable business growth across marketing initiatives. TruSignal's team brings decades of experience in data-driven marketing, predictive analytics and scalable Big Data management. TruSignal's investors include Redpoint Ventures, Split Rock Partners and Tenaya Capital.

Learn more at www.tru-signal.com or at the company's Audience Matters blog and follow TruSignal on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.