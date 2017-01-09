Trusted Brand 2016 Inc. Announces Resignation of Director and Appointment of New Director

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Jan. 9, 2017) -

Trusted Brand 2016 Inc. ("Trusted Brand" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE:HAH.P) ("TSXV") is pleased to announce that Mr. Dave Antony has been appointed as a director of Trusted Brand to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Mr. David Mackenzie, effective immediately. Mr. Mackenzie has resigned as a director of the Corporation for personal reasons and Trusted Brand would like to thank him for his contributions to the Corporation since inception.

Mr. Antony is a Chartered Professional Accountant and has 25 years' experience in assisting companies in structuring transactions, accessing capital, and corporate governance. He is currently the Chief Executive Officer and a director of Blackhawk Resource Corp., and he is also a director of Spriza Media Inc., both of which are listed on the TSXV. In addition, Mr. Antony sits on both the Local Advisory and National Advisory Committees for the TSXV.

About Trusted Brand 2016 Inc.

Trusted Brand is a capital pool company ("CPC") within the meaning of the policies of the TSXV that has not commenced commercial operations and has no assets other than cash. The board of directors of the Corporation consists of Karen Stewart, Dave Antony, Robert Libin and Perla Woo. The officers of the Corporation are Karen Stewart (CEO), Kevin Saskiw (CFO) and Ted Geier (Vice President). Except as specifically contemplated in the CPC policy, until the completion of its Qualifying Transaction, the Corporation will not carry on business, other than the identification and evaluation of companies, business or assets with a view to completing a proposed Qualifying Transaction.

