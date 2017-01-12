TrusteSolutions Reports 8th Consecutive Year of Growth

Survey Shows Continued Movement of Bankruptcy Management to the Cloud

HOUSTON, TX--(Marketwired - Jan 12, 2017) - TrusteSolutions, a technology leader providing web-based and mobile case management solutions to bankruptcy trustees, announced today that 2016 marks the eighth year of double-digit growth in its customer base.

"TrusteSolutions conducts a detailed annual survey of our customers, and the results confirm that we have our priorities in line with their needs," says Kristi Singal, CEO of TrusteSolutions. "Once again in 2016, our client trustees and administrators have confirmed that our focus on creating new, innovative solutions has kept us ahead of the competition. Usability, banking integration and mobility, in addition to our renowned client support, have made TrusteSolutions the leading bankruptcy case management system."

"Our TES Remote feature allows trustees to have all the documents and facts available on a tablet or laptop and work very effectively at creditors' meetings. This gives the trustee access to calendars, case documents and case notes -- working in an efficient, paperless mode," continues Singal. The survey, conducted in November of 2016, revealed that bankruptcy trustees are increasingly mobile. In addition to a PC in the office, 26 percent use an iPad, 11 percent an MS Surface and 26 percent an iPhone to open the application remotely, an increase over 2015.

New clients adopting TrusteSolutions were enthusiastic about the knowledge and professionalism shown by the TrusteSolutions support team in the onboarding and training process and their ongoing support for reports and customizations.

Bankruptcy trustees in need of a secure, efficient system for managing email communications, case data, calendars and tracking assets are encouraged to visit the TrusteSolutions website to learn more.

A bankruptcy trustee's primary goal is to efficiently complete filings and liquidate assets for the benefit of creditors where possible. Chapter 7 trustees distribute approximately $1.5 billion each year to creditors. In all cases, Chapter 7 trustees must investigate the debtor's affairs, examine the debtor under oath and submit reports to the bankruptcy court and Office of the U.S. Trustee.

TrusteSolutions' parent company, Financial Software Solutions, provides bankruptcy trustees, law firms and other legal professionals with time management, document management and banking automation software. Its BlueStylus product lines have also shown strong growth trends for 2016.

About TrusteSolutions and FSS

TrusteSolutions is a division of Financial Software Solutions, LLC, a Houston-based software company that provides cloud-based enterprise software to professionals across the United States. FSS also provides a suite of web-based apps for legal professionals through its BlueStylus division, which includes time and billing and document sharing solutions. FSS is dedicated to providing enterprise-level software that is easy to learn and easy to use, helping businesses do more with fewer resources for enhanced productivity. To learn more, visit www.trustesolutions.com.