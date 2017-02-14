Trustlook Offers Advanced AI Security Engine for Multiple Platforms and Attack Surfaces

SECUREai provides advanced protection built on artificial intelligence

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - February 14, 2017) - Trustlook Inc. today released the SECUREai product suite, a licensable set of cybersecurity products built on artificial intelligence that run on multiple platforms and protect multiple attack surfaces. SECUREai revolutionizes cybersecurity by replacing outdated, signature-based solutions with an engine powered by cutting-edge machine learning methods that provides protection for mobile phones, IoT devices, network appliances, and PCs.

Artificial intelligence has progressed significantly in recent years into many areas of life, including newsfeeds, search engines, smart appliances and, now, cybersecurity. The explosion of available data, increased computing power at lower costs, and development of advanced algorithms have combined to bring artificial intelligence to the fore -- and with it the promise of much more effective and efficient security.

"Artificial intelligence is a game changer for cybersecurity," said Allan Zhang, CEO and Co-Founder of Trustlook. "Computers are learning how to think and solve problems, and are far more equipped than humans to keep pace with the overwhelming amount of malware out there."

Analysts who cover security agree that a more automated and intelligent method to learn, adapt, and catch threats is crucial. "Machine learning models are good at establishing baselines and detecting anomalies to those baselines," said Avivah Litan, Gartner VP Distinguished Analyst.

Paul Jackson, Principal Analyst at Ovum, further observed that "endpoint protection is the type of security that seems to be one of those areas where AI is particularly well-suited, because trained tools can perform far better than people."

Trustlook SECUREai uses machine learning algorithms to identify threat patterns, classify threat families and detect behavioral anomalies. It analyzes millions of code-level and behavior combinations to find malicious patterns. With each new interaction it sees, SECUREai gathers information, adjusts its algorithm, and continually improves to produce reliable, repeatable malware decisions. Applying complex mathematical calculations to big data is a recent development. SECUREai does it over and over, and faster and faster.

SECUREai protects against all major types of cyberattacks through a combination of the best static-level prevention techniques and the most advanced dynamic detection methods. Performing static and dynamic analysis together helps identify the true intent and capabilities of malware, and can provide a series of technical indicators which may not be achievable by one type of analysis alone.

Organizations are beginning to understand the potential that artificial intelligence has for their company's security. The possible cost of a data breach is far too high for them to rely on old, inadequate forms of security. And with workers using more and more devices and apps to access company data, it's getting easier for cybercriminals to find their target.

Trustlook SECUREai is the perfect building block for security solution providers looking to integrate artificial intelligence into their products, and in turn to be able to offer it to their customers. SECUREai has solutions for app developers, mobile endpoints, network appliances and IoT device makers. "If you are a cybersecurity vendor and you are not building artificial intelligence into your products and solutions, then you are quickly falling behind," said Zhang.

To learn more about SECUREai, please visit www.trustlook.com or stop by the OATH pavilion booth in the South Hall at the RSA Security Show in San Francisco from February 14th through February 16th.

