TruStone Financial Announces New Highland Park (St. Paul) Branch Manager

PLYMOUTH, MN--(Marketwired - February 10, 2017) - TruStone Financial Federal Credit Union is pleased to announce the addition of Eric Benson as Assistant Vice President, Branch Manager of the Highland Park (St. Paul) location.

Eric joined the financial industry as a part-time teller where he quickly excelled and was promoted to the role of Branch Manager. With an impressive track record of increasing sales, improving client retention and growing customer bases -- Eric will prove to be an essential asset to the TruStone Financial team.

"Every day Eric conveys his passion and expectation for outstanding service and financial literacy," states Lisamarie Meyer, Vice President - Director of Minnesota Branches. "He understands the importance of being a good steward in the community and leading by example."

The Highland branch, located at 757 Cleveland Ave. S. in St.Paul, will continue to provide members and the surrounding community with financial solutions and a welcoming atmosphere -- with Eric at the helm.

About TruStone Financial

TruStone Financial is one of the fastest growing credit unions in the Midwest with assets of $1.16 billion and exceeding 102,000 members. There are 13 branches across Minnesota and Wisconsin. The credit union is headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota. For more information and full membership criteria, visit TruStoneFinancial.org.