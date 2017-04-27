TruStone Financial Board Member Fred Sulzbach Named Minnesota Credit Union Network's 2017 Outstanding Volunteer of the Year

PLYMOUTH, MN--(Marketwired - April 27, 2017) - TruStone Financial Federal Credit Union is proud to announce Fred Sulzbach has been named the Minnesota Credit Union Network's 2017 Outstanding Volunteer of the Year.

Fred is celebrating a milestone in 2017 -- 50 years of uninterrupted service on the TruStone Financial board of directors. As such, he was nominated by the credit union, and selected from a pool of candidates for the prestigious award. This award recognizes one individual throughout Minnesota who has had an impact on their credit union, is engaged in the industry and encompasses the credit union philosophy.

"Fred is a true ambassador for the credit union movement," said Minnesota Credit Union Network President & CEO Mark Cummins. "Fred has ushered TruStone Financial through five decades of innovation and growth while upholding the member-first, community focus of the credit union difference."

Since his service began in 1967, Fred has held numerous roles with the board of directors ranging from Treasurer to Chairman. Fred also serves on the board of directors for Mortgage Lending Services, a TruStone Financial company, and the TruStone Financial Foundation. During his tenure, Fred has encompassed the credit union philosophy of 'people helping people.' He strives to make TruStone Financial a welcoming place for members to store and manage their finances.

"We are thankful for Fred's leadership and unwavering support of TruStone Financial and our members over the last 50 years," said Tim Bosiacki, TruStone Financial CEO. "Every one of his 50 years of faithful service to the credit union has been filled with member-driven ideology that not only strengthened TruStone Financial, but the credit union movement as a whole."

Fred received his award at the Minnesota Credit Union Network Annual Conference on April 21, 2017.

View a video of his recognition.

About TruStone Financial

TruStone Financial is one of the fastest growing credit unions in the Midwest with assets of $1.17 billion and exceeding 104,000 members. There are 14 branches across Minnesota and Wisconsin. The credit union is headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota. For more information and full membership criteria, visit TruStoneFinancial.org.

