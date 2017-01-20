TruStone Financial Donates $1,000 to Wisconsin-based Charity

PLYMOUTH, MN--(Marketwired - January 20, 2017) - On Friday, January 6, 2017, TruStone Financial Federal Credit Union held a company-wide Charity Casual Day, where staff were able to wear casual attire in exchange for donations to a non-profit organization.

This month's Charity Casual Day was held for The Shalom Center, a non-profit organization that provides food, shelter and support service needs to the homeless and low-income population of Kenosha, Wisconsin. The organization recently purchased a building that will serve as a permanent shelter for those in need. The credit union's donation will be used for building renovations and update expenses.

"The community support has been overwhelming," said Lynn Biese-Carroll, Executive Director for The Shalom Center. "We appreciate businesses like TruStone Financial, who are investing in our community, and we hope other businesses will follow."

"The timing was perfect with the current fundraising efforts going on for The Shalom Center," stated Kacie Osten, Vice President - Director of Wisconsin Branches. "We are thrilled to be able to contribute to such a wonderful organization and are grateful for everything they do for the Kenosha community."

About The Shalom Center

The Shalom Center is a private non-profit 501(c)(3) social service organization incorporated in the state of Wisconsin in 1984. They fill a unique and vital role in the community by responding to the food, shelter and support service needs of the homeless and low-income population of Kenosha. The mission of the Shalom Center is to respectfully provide food, shelter, housing and guidance to those in need.

About TruStone Financial

TruStone Financial is one of the fastest growing credit unions in the Midwest with assets of $1.16 billion and exceeding 102,000 members. There are 13 branches across Minnesota and Wisconsin. The credit union is headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota. For more information and full membership criteria, visit TruStoneFinancial.org.