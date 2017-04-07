TruStone Financial Employees Take Top Honors for Minnesota in Nationwide Real Estate Loan Rankings

PLYMOUTH, MI--(Marketwired - April 07, 2017) - TruStone Financial Federal Credit Union is proud to announce four employees taking top honors in the Scotsman Guide Top Originator 2016 list. The employees, Aaron Gerber, Larry Lasch, Kara Askey and Derek Bostrom placed third, fourth, seventh and tenth respectively. Together they funded a volume of nearly $68 million in Home Equity loans.

The TruStone Financial employees work for the credit union's relationship lending department known as the TruPartner Network Team (TNT). They partner with real estate professionals to provide borrowers with a variety of home equity solutions. In 2016, TNT originated 1,255 home equity loans for $114 million.

"This is the second year in a row TruStone Financial has had a TNT employee recognized in the Scotsman Guide. We are pleased to see Aaron Gerber joined this year by three of his colleagues," said Tom Barkley, Assistant Vice President, Relationship Lending Manager. "Their recognition was well-earned through their diligent commitment to delivering top tier service and building strong partnerships within the financial services community. I am proud to see the success this team has created -- and continues to create -- every day for the credit union, our community and our industry partners. "

Each year the Scotsman Guide publishes a comprehensive list of the nation's top producing mortgage brokers and bankers. Nearly 3,000 entries from 385 companies were submitted for consideration in 2016, a record number for the Scotsman Guide. TruStone Financial is the only Minnesota-based company on the Top Originator 2016 list for HELOC volume.

