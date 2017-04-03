TruStone Financial Opens Branch on Twin Cities' Eastern Side

PLYMOUTH, MN--(Marketwired - April 03, 2017) - TruStone Financial Federal Credit Union celebrated the opening of its newest branch at 7860 32nd Avenue North in Oakdale, Minnesota on April 3, 2017. The city of Oakdale, with a population of more than 27,000 residents is already home for a number of TruStone Financial members.

"TruStone Financial is thrilled to expand into the Oakdale community," said Chief Business Officer Steve Steen. "This location will serve our existing membership base on the eastern side of the Twin Cities and will also provide the opportunity to cultivate new relationships."

Prior to opening the doors to the public, the credit union completely overhauled the interior of the building to align with the credit union's strong brand and branch layout. The remodeled branch features an open concept and modern approach to banking and also preserves the neighborhood credit union atmosphere. The branch offers new capabilities and services, including an in-branch mortgage professional, drive-up service, safe deposit boxes, coin counting and a 24-hour ATM for convenient banking.

"Our third new location in less than a year demonstrates an investment to our credit union members, and they to us. This branch symbolizes our commitment to serving members in the communities they call home as we continue to be their financial partner of choice," said Steen.

With its proximity to Interstate 694, this branch offers the credit union an exciting and visible location to continue its growth. The location at 7860 32nd Avenue North in Oakdale, Minnesota opened for business on Monday, April 3. Community members are welcome to visit our new location during normal business hours.

About TruStone Financial

TruStone Financial is one of the fastest growing credit unions in the Midwest with assets of $1.17 billion and exceeding 103,000 members. There are 14 branches across Minnesota and Wisconsin. The credit union is headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota. For more information and full membership criteria, visit TruStoneFinancial.org.