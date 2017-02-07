Trustwave Named a Challenger in 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Security Service Providers, Worldwide

For Second Time in a Row, Trustwave Positioned in Challengers Quadrant Due to Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - February 07, 2017) - Trustwave today announced that Gartner, Inc., a leading information technology research and advisory company, has positioned Trustwave in the "Challengers" quadrant in the most recent "Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Security Services, Worldwide,"1 a report that evaluated 16 different global managed security service providers (MSSPs) on several criteria. Trustwave improved its position in both completeness of vision and ability to execute.

Trustwave Chief Executive Officer and President Robert J. McCullen said, "For the second time in a row, Gartner has named Trustwave a Challenger in its assessment of global managed security services providers. We believe Gartner's recognition of Trustwave showcases all the recent accomplishments the company has made establishing itself as a premier managed security services provider globally. We believe our partnerships with regional telecommunications providers, expanded geographic security operations footprint, large portfolio of security technologies, support for third-party security vendors and threat intelligence and incident response delivered by the SpiderLabs team at Trustwave, all contributed to our standing in the report."

Significant Trustwave managed security services milestones in 2016 included:

Advanced Security Operations Centers (ASOCs) - Almost doubling its geographic security operations capacity in less than a year, Trustwave now operates nine, up from five, Advanced Security Operations Centers globally located throughout North America, Asia Pacific and Europe. In 2016, Trustwave opened new ASOCs in Sydney, Australia, and Tokyo, Japan. Through its federated ASOCs, Trustwave delivers managed security services plus extended capabilities for advanced threat detection and real-time incident response, containment and remediation.

Almost doubling its geographic security operations capacity in less than a year, Trustwave now operates nine, up from five, Advanced Security Operations Centers globally located throughout North America, Asia Pacific and Europe. In 2016, Trustwave opened new ASOCs in Sydney, Australia, and Tokyo, Japan. Through its federated ASOCs, Trustwave delivers managed security services plus extended capabilities for advanced threat detection and real-time incident response, containment and remediation. Telco partnerships - A strategic part of Trustwave's international growth strategy in managed security services is partnering with telecommunications providers. Leading international telcos are now providing managed security services powered by Trustwave in their regions: Singtel in Singapore, Optus Business in Australia, Globe in the Philippines and Rogers Communications in Canada. Trustwave also forged a relationship with TIS in Japan in 2016. Trustwave plans to partner with additional third parties to continue to fuel international expansion and growth.

A strategic part of Trustwave's international growth strategy in managed security services is partnering with telecommunications providers. Leading international telcos are now providing managed security services powered by Trustwave in their regions: Singtel in Singapore, Optus Business in Australia, Globe in the Philippines and Rogers Communications in Canada. Trustwave also forged a relationship with TIS in Japan in 2016. Trustwave plans to partner with additional third parties to continue to fuel international expansion and growth. Strategic technology alliances - Through new, strategic alliances with several third-party security industry vendors including Akamai, Carbon Black, CounterTack and Palo Alto Networks, Trustwave can not only manage its own technologies but also those from these and other security industry leaders.

Through new, strategic alliances with several third-party security industry vendors including Akamai, Carbon Black, CounterTack and Palo Alto Networks, Trustwave can not only manage its own technologies but also those from these and other security industry leaders. Innovative services - Trustwave continues to innovate by offering new managed security services such as the Trustwave Managed Endpoint Detection & Response service. It can help identify endpoint behaviors and footprints commonly associated with sophisticated and never-before-seen attacks and help immediately contain and rapidly respond to the incident.

Trustwave continues to innovate by offering new managed security services such as the Trustwave Managed Endpoint Detection & Response service. It can help identify endpoint behaviors and footprints commonly associated with sophisticated and never-before-seen attacks and help immediately contain and rapidly respond to the incident. Leadership - Trustwave has expanded its management team with several notable managed security services industry veterans including Trustwave Chief Operations Officer Rick Miller, Senior Vice President of Managed Security Services Chris Schueler, Senior Vice President of Product Management C.J. Spallitta, Vice President of Product Management James Tomlinson and Executive Vice President of Global Sales Dave Feringa.

Trustwave Managed Security Services help businesses address advanced information security threats while alleviating the pressures created by resource constraints, skills shortages, compliance requirements and the rapid adoption of new technologies. The services provide the security businesses need without requiring them to install and manage technologies themselves, to retain and train staff to run and configure those systems, or to worry about aging levels of protection. By relying on Trustwave as their trusted security partner, businesses can focus more on their priorities and core competencies.

For a complimentary copy of the 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Security Services, Worldwide, visit: https://www.trustwave.com/Resources/Library/Documents/2017-Gartner-Magic-Quadrant-for-Global-Managed-Security-Services,-Worldwide/.

For more information about the Trustwave Managed Security Services, visit: https://www.trustwave.com/services/.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Trustwave

Trustwave helps businesses fight cybercrime, protect data and reduce security risk. With cloud and managed security services, integrated technologies and a team of security experts, ethical hackers and researchers, Trustwave enables businesses to transform the way they manage their information security and compliance programs. More than three million businesses are enrolled in the Trustwave TrustKeeper® cloud platform, through which Trustwave delivers automated, efficient and cost-effective threat, vulnerability and compliance management. Trustwave is headquartered in Chicago, with customers in 96 countries. For more information about Trustwave, visit https://www.trustwave.com.

All trademarks used herein remain the property of their respective owners. Their use does not indicate or imply a relationship between Trustwave and the owners of such trademarks.

1 Source: "Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Security Services, Worldwide" by Toby Bussa, Kelly M. Kavanagh, Sid Deshpande, January 26, 2017.