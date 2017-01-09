Trustwave Unveils New Transaction Laundering Detection Service

Company Expands Suite of Merchant Risk Management Services

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - January 09, 2017) - Trustwave today announced the launch of its transaction laundering detection (TLD) service that helps acquiring banks, payment processors, payment gateways and independent sales organizations (ISOs), monitor and manage merchant risk and offer value added services to customers. The Trustwave TLD service can help these organizations address illegal and undisclosed e-commerce transaction aggregation in which a website for a legitimate business is used to mask a hidden website selling goods or services prohibited by payment card brands.

Trustwave's TLD service is the latest addition to the Trustwave Web Risk Monitoring portfolio of services that helps organizations meet requirements of the Mastercard Merchant Monitoring Program (MMP), which includes the BRAM program. Trustwave Web Risk Monitoring includes:

Content Monitoring - Card brand monitoring and onboarding requirements including BRAM

- Card brand monitoring and onboarding requirements including BRAM Merchant Intelligence - Validation of business operations, identification of third-party relationships and URL discovery

- Validation of business operations, identification of third-party relationships and URL discovery Malware Monitoring - Assistance with detection of malware on merchant websites

- Assistance with detection of malware on merchant websites Custom Monitoring - Enforcement of specific requirements such as terms of service violations and searches for false claims

- Enforcement of specific requirements such as terms of service violations and searches for false claims Transaction Laundering Detection - Identification and reporting of previously unknown illicit websites associated with a merchant.

Trustwave has offered web risk monitoring services since 2003 and routinely monitors millions of merchant websites with real-time reporting to the payment card brands.

"Trustwave has the industry's leading approach and tools to identify, prevent and remediate illegal e-commerce activity," said Michael Petitti, senior vice president of global alliances at Trustwave. "Integrating the new transaction laundering detection service into our web risk monitoring service offers acquiring banks, processor, gateways and ISOs a powerful tool to help protect their reputation and comply with card brand standards. With more than 20 years of experience in the payment industry, Trustwave is proud to help these organizations expand their risk mitigation capabilities and provide additional security services to their merchants."

For more information about the Trustwave Transaction Laundering Detection service, visit: https://www.trustwave.com/Services/Compliance-Management/Merchant-Risk-Management/Web-Risk-Monitoring.

