Trustwave Wins Best Managed Security Service at SC Awards 2017

Company's Managed Security Services Honored at One of Industry's Top Award Programs

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - February 15, 2017) - RSA CONFERENCE -- Trustwave won top honors for Best Managed Security Service in the Trust Awards category at the SC Awards 2017. Winners are recognized for outstanding leadership and providing superior security services and products to the cybersecurity industry.

Trustwave Chief Marketing Officer Steve Kelley said, "Trustwave is honored to be recognized by SC Media for our continued leadership in managed security services. This award recognizes the significant momentum Trustwave has in this space and recent accomplishments Trustwave has achieved establishing itself as a premier managed security services provider globally. We believe our customer momentum, partnerships with regional telecommunications providers, expanded geographic security operations footprint, large portfolio of security technologies, support for third-party security vendors and threat intelligence and incident response delivered by the SpiderLabs team at Trustwave, all contributed to our winning this prestigious award."

Winners were chosen by a distinguished group of leading IT security professionals from SC Media's readership and selected by SC Media's editorial team. Entrants were narrowed down to a select group of finalists before undergoing a rigorous final judging process to determine the winner in each category. Winners were announced Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, during the 21st annual SC Awards Gala in San Francisco.

"The Trust Award category is one of the most highly anticipated designations at the SC Awards ceremony because it represents the voice of the people who are really using the products and services," said Illena Armstrong, VP, editorial, SC Media. "Trustwave was chosen as the Best Managed Security Service winner for its ability to meet the needs -- and exceed expectations -- of its customers."

The SC Awards are recognized throughout the security industry as the gold standard of excellence in cybersecurity. With the awards, SC Media recognizes the achievements of security professionals in the field, the innovations happening in the vendor and service provider communities, and the vigilant work of government, commercial and nonprofit entities. Vendors and service providers which offer a product and/or service for the commercial, government, educational, nonprofit or other industries are eligible for the Trust Award category in the SC Awards.

"As a winner in the Trust Award category, Trustwave Managed Security Services stands out for its innovative approach to protecting businesses against the ever-changing threat landscape," added Armstrong. "This is a significant achievement and one that shows Trustwave's dedication to improving the IT security industry as a whole."

Trustwave Managed Security Services help businesses address advanced information security threats while alleviating the pressures created by resource constraints, skills shortages, compliance requirements and the rapid adoption of new technologies. The services provide the security businesses need without requiring them to install and manage technologies themselves, to retain and train staff to run and configure those systems, or to worry about aging levels of protection. By relying on Trustwave as their trusted security partner, businesses can focus more on their priorities and core competencies.

According to industry analysts, Trustwave is the fastest-growing managed security services provider worldwide based on 2015 market share revenue. Gartner also positioned Trustwave in the "Challengers" quadrant in the most recent "Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Security Services, Worldwide,"(i) a report that evaluated 16 different global managed security service providers (MSSPs) on several criteria. Additionally, industry analyst firm IDC named Trustwave a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: U.S. Emerging Managed Security Services 2016 Vendor Assessment based on IDC analysis and buyer perception.

For more information about the Trustwave Managed Security Services, visit: https://www.trustwave.com/services/.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Trustwave

Trustwave helps businesses fight cybercrime, protect data and reduce security risk. With cloud and managed security services, integrated technologies and a team of security experts, ethical hackers and researchers, Trustwave enables businesses to transform the way they manage their information security and compliance programs. More than three million businesses are enrolled in the Trustwave TrustKeeper® cloud platform, through which Trustwave delivers automated, efficient and cost-effective threat, vulnerability and compliance management. Trustwave is headquartered in Chicago, with customers in 96 countries. For more information about Trustwave, visit https://www.trustwave.com.

All trademarks used herein remain the property of their respective owners. Their use does not indicate or imply a relationship between Trustwave and the owners of such trademarks.

(i) Source: "Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Security Services, Worldwide" by Toby Bussa, Kelly M. Kavanagh, Sid Deshpande, January 26, 2017.