May 02, 2017 12:15 ET

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. Announces Availability of Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2016

ATHENS, GREECE--(Marketwired - May 2, 2017) - Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. (NYSE: TNP) announced today that its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2016 has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and can be accessed on the Company's website.

Shareholders may also request a hard copy of the complete audited financial statements, free of charge, by clicking on the annual report prompt under the Contact Us section of the Company's website, http://www.tenn.gr.

Alternatively, shareholders may request a hard copy of the complete audited financial statements, free of charge, by contacting the Company's Investor Relations Advisor at:

Capital Link Inc.
230 Park Avenue, Suite 1536
New York, NY 10169 USA
Tel: (+) 1 212 661 7566
ten@capitallink.com

The Annual Report, other reports and other information regarding the Company are also available without charge at a website maintained by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at http://www.sec.gov.

ABOUT TSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION
TEN, founded in 1993, is one of the first and most established public shipping companies in the world today. TEN's pro-forma fleet, including three Aframax tankers under construction, consists of 65 double-hull vessels, constituting a mix of crude tankers, product tankers and LNG carriers, totalling 7.2 million dwt. Of these, 45 vessels trade in crude, 15 in products, three are shuttle tankers and two are LNG carriers.

COMPANY'S GROWTH TIME-TABLE

#   Vessel Name   Type   Dwt   Delivery   Status   Employment
1   Ulysses   VLCC   300,000   May 2016   Delivered   Yes
2   Elias Tsakos   Aframax   112,700   June 2016   Delivered   Yes
3   Thomas Zafiras   Aframax   112,700   Aug 2016   Delivered   Yes
4   Leontios H   Aframax   112,700   Oct 2016   Delivered   Yes
5   Parthenon TS   Aframax   112,700   Nov 2016   Delivered   Yes
6   Sunray   Panamax LR1   74,200   Aug 2016   Delivered   Yes
7   Sunrise   Panamax LR1   74,200   Sep 2016   Delivered   Yes
8   Maria Energy   LNG   93,616   Oct 2016   Delivered   Yes
9   Hercules I   VLCC   300,000   Jan 2017   Delivered   Yes
10   Marathon TS   Aframax   112,700   Feb 2017   Delivered   Yes
11   Lisboa   DP2 Shuttle   157,000   Mar 2017   Delivered   Yes
12   Sola TS   Aframax   112,700   Apr 2017   Delivered   Yes
13   Oslo TS   Aframax   112,700   Q2 2017   TBD   Yes
14   Stavanger TS   Aframax   112,700   Q3 2017   TBD   Yes
15   Bergen TS   Aframax   112,700   Q4 2017   TBD   Yes
                         

ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted by such forward-looking statements. TEN undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

