Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. Announces Availability of Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2016

ATHENS, GREECE--(Marketwired - May 2, 2017) - Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. (NYSE: TNP) announced today that its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2016 has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and can be accessed on the Company's website.
Shareholders may also request a hard copy of the complete audited financial statements, free of charge, by clicking on the annual report prompt under the Contact Us section of the Company's website, http://www.tenn.gr.
Alternatively, shareholders may request a hard copy of the complete audited financial statements, free of charge, by contacting the Company's Investor Relations Advisor at:
Capital Link Inc.
230 Park Avenue, Suite 1536
New York, NY 10169 USA
Tel: (+) 1 212 661 7566
ten@capitallink.com
The Annual Report, other reports and other information regarding the Company are also available without charge at a website maintained by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at http://www.sec.gov.
ABOUT TSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION
TEN, founded in 1993, is one of the first and most established public shipping companies in the world today. TEN's pro-forma fleet, including three Aframax tankers under construction, consists of 65 double-hull vessels, constituting a mix of crude tankers, product tankers and LNG carriers, totalling 7.2 million dwt. Of these, 45 vessels trade in crude, 15 in products, three are shuttle tankers and two are LNG carriers.
COMPANY'S GROWTH TIME-TABLE
|#
|
|Vessel Name
|
|Type
|
|Dwt
|
|Delivery
|
|Status
|
|Employment
|1
|
|Ulysses
|
|VLCC
|
|300,000
|
|May 2016
|
|Delivered
|
|Yes
|2
|
|Elias Tsakos
|
|Aframax
|
|112,700
|
|June 2016
|
|Delivered
|
|Yes
|3
|
|Thomas Zafiras
|
|Aframax
|
|112,700
|
|Aug 2016
|
|Delivered
|
|Yes
|4
|
|Leontios H
|
|Aframax
|
|112,700
|
|Oct 2016
|
|Delivered
|
|Yes
|5
|
|Parthenon TS
|
|Aframax
|
|112,700
|
|Nov 2016
|
|Delivered
|
|Yes
|6
|
|Sunray
|
|Panamax LR1
|
|74,200
|
|Aug 2016
|
|Delivered
|
|Yes
|7
|
|Sunrise
|
|Panamax LR1
|
|74,200
|
|Sep 2016
|
|Delivered
|
|Yes
|8
|
|Maria Energy
|
|LNG
|
|93,616
|
|Oct 2016
|
|Delivered
|
|Yes
|9
|
|Hercules I
|
|VLCC
|
|300,000
|
|Jan 2017
|
|Delivered
|
|Yes
|10
|
|Marathon TS
|
|Aframax
|
|112,700
|
|Feb 2017
|
|Delivered
|
|Yes
|11
|
|Lisboa
|
|DP2 Shuttle
|
|157,000
|
|Mar 2017
|
|Delivered
|
|Yes
|12
|
|Sola TS
|
|Aframax
|
|112,700
|
|Apr 2017
|
|Delivered
|
|Yes
|13
|
|Oslo TS
|
|Aframax
|
|112,700
|
|Q2 2017
|
|TBD
|
|Yes
|14
|
|Stavanger TS
|
|Aframax
|
|112,700
|
|Q3 2017
|
|TBD
|
|Yes
|15
|
|Bergen TS
|
|Aframax
|
|112,700
|
|Q4 2017
|
|TBD
|
|Yes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted by such forward-looking statements. TEN undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.