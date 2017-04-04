TSANet elects new officer for 2017

TSANet Vice Chairperson position filled by Doug Jones, Senior Manager, Solutions and Tools Readiness, NetApp

OVERLAND PARK, KS--(Marketwired - April 04, 2017) - TSANet (Technical Support Alliance Network), the industry's largest vendor neutral support alliance, has elected Doug Jones, Senior Manager of Solutions and Tools Readiness at NetApp, as the new TSANet Vice Chairperson. The officers, elected by the 11 member TSANet Board of Directors, serve one-year terms.

"One of the things I've always been impressed by is the TSANet team's relentless focus on doing things right by member companies and, by extension, their customers. Being a board member and having the opportunity to partner with the executive team at TSANet to help craft the next gen platform for multi vendor support collaboration is something I'm extremely proud of and very much looking forward to," said Doug Jones.

"I'm very excited about Doug stepping up to the vice chairperson position. As Doug was already participating as an officer, this was excellent news for the organization. Doug has been a great contributor to TSANet. I'm so pleased that we will continue to have his guidance and contribution to the Board and the alliance as a whole," said Dennis Smeltzer, TSANet president.

Doug currently works at NetApp, where he is a senior manager within their Customer Support organization, focusing on solutions support readiness and support offer creation/evolution. Doug's team is responsible for ensuring that the support team at NetApp has everything it needs to fully support multi vendor solutions and that the and the support model/processes selected for those solutions are ready as well. With a degree in Computer Science from Florida Atlantic University and an MBA from Duke University's Fuqua School of Business, Doug brings an interesting mix of engineering knowledge and business acumen to the table. Doug also actively supports a number of different charities, including Boston Children's Miles for Miracles, Susan G. Komen, Smile Train, USO, and the American Red Cross.

Doug joins TSANet board members; René Karel (VMware), Jim West (Citrix Systems), Jim Rubish (IBM), Richard Long (Actian Corporation), Uwe Schaefer (Hewlett-Packard Company), John Bunney (Cisco Systems, Inc.), Kenny Bunnell (Symantec Corporation), Kieran Collins (EMC Corp.), Deepak Chawla (Nutanix) and Sandra Falzarano (Red Hat).

