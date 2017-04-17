TSANet elects new officer for 2017

TSANet Treasurer position filled by Jim Rubish, Director of Enterprise Systems Technical Support, IBM Systems Business Unit

OVERLAND PARK, KS--(Marketwired - April 17, 2017) - TSANet (Technical Support Alliance Network), the industry's largest vendor-neutral support alliance, has elected Jim Rubish, Director of Enterprise Systems Technical Support in the IBM Systems Business Unit, as its new TSANet Treasurer. The officers, elected by the 11-member TSANet Board of Directors, serve one-year terms.

"It's an honor to be elected to the TSANet Treasurer position. IBM is committed to the success of TSANet and its initiatives. I look forward to assisting with the success of TSANet into the future," said Jim Rubish.

"I'm very pleased to have Jim join our executive committee as treasurer. He's been such a great contributor to TSANet both from an IBM perspective and by providing his strategic viewpoint to the alliance," said Dennis Smeltzer, TSANet president.

Jim currently leads the worldwide lab support organization for IBM's enterprise servers. His teams provide hardware and software technical support, resolve complex issues and maximize the client's satisfaction with their IBM servers. During his 30-plus year tenure with IBM, Jim has held various technical and management leadership positions within IBM's server divisions. He has experience with hardware and software development, systems performance analysis, client care leadership and various technical support leadership roles. Jim holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering and is PMP certified.

Jim joins TSANet board members; René Karel (VMware), Doug Jones (NetApp), Jim West (Citrix Systems), Richard Long (Actian Corporation), Uwe Schaefer (Hewlett-Packard Company), John Bunney (Cisco Systems, Inc.), Kenny Bunnell (Symantec Corporation), Kieran Collins (EMC Corp.), Deepak Chawla (Nutanix) and Sandra Falzarano (Red Hat).

About TSANet

Founded in 1993, TSANet (Technical Support Alliance Network) is a worldwide, multi vendor alliance that offers an industry-wide forum to facilitate servicing multi vendor customers while providing an infrastructure for more efficient multi vendor problem solving. Membership consists of more than five hundred software and hardware companies. TSANet can be reached at (913) 345-9311 or at www.tsanet.org.

