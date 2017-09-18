Tuangru DCIM Software Allows Users to Monitor Public Cloud

Data center operators can monitor their AWS and Google Cloud instances alongside on-premises physical IT assets

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - September 18, 2017) - Tuangru, a next-generation data center infrastructure management (DCIM) software company, today announced a new feature that allows users to monitor their public cloud computing instances in addition to their on-premises physical IT assets. Users of the company's RAMP DCIM product will have a single-pane-of-glass view of their entire infrastructure -- facility, IT, virtual and now, public cloud. The monitoring feature currently works with Amazon AWS and Google Cloud.

"More and more enterprises are adopting a hybrid IT infrastructure made up of both physical data centers and the public cloud," said Khaled Assali, director of product management at Tuangru. "As a result, DCIM software tools need to adapt and provide actionable intelligence based on a holistic view. RAMP DCIM delivers that and more. Operators can now make an informed decision on how to distribute workloads on-premises and in the cloud based on cost, performance, energy efficiency and resilience."

The public cloud monitoring feature is available with RAMP DCIM version 3.10 scheduled for release in early October. New and current customers can review the cloud monitoring feature now by booking a software demo at https://www.tuangru.com/ramp-dcim-book-demo/.

About Tuangru

Tuangru is a next-generation data center infrastructure management (DCIM) software provider with tools that are as meaningful to the C-suite as they are to operators. Users get actionable intelligence that allows them to reduce IT cost, manage workloads and mitigate outages. Tuangru was recently named Deloitte's Technology Fast50 Companies-to-Watch. For more information, please visit www.tuangru.com.

