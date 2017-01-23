Tudor Gold Corp. Retains Mr. Jeff Kyba, P. Geo.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Jan. 23, 2017) - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSX VENTURE:TUD)(FRANKFURT:TUC) (the "Company" or "Tudor Gold") is pleased to announce it has retained the services of Mr. Jeff Kyba, P. Geo. to provide advice and direction on the exploration and development of the Company's mineral claims in the "Golden Triangle" near Stewart, BC. Having worked with both the British Columbia Geological Survey and the British Columbia Ministry of Mines in the Skeena Mining District, which includes the Golden Triangle, Mr. Kyba brings a wealth of personal knowledge about the mineralization and potential of the geologically-complex areas in and around the Tudor Gold claims.

Mr. Kyba is best known for his work with the British Columbia Geological Survey where, together with a fellow geologist, he carried out one of the most important and influential studies of the geology of the Golden Triangle. They formed the opinion that "the Treaty Glacier-KSM-Brucejack-Stewart trend," which encompasses all Tudor Gold's claims, "is one of the most productive and promising in northwestern British Columbia."

Walter Storm, President and CEO of Tudor Gold, stated: "We see it as a great advantage to have Mr. Kyba involved in our exploration program. At Tudor Gold we rely on the best people and the most technologically advanced exploration methods we can employ. Mr. Kyba will fit right in."

Walter Storm, President and Chief Executive Officer

