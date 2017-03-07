Tudor Gold Corp. Retains Ronald-Peter Stoeferle as Consultant

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 7, 2017) - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSX VENTURE:TUD)(FRANKFURT:TUC) (the "Company" or "Tudor Gold") is pleased to announce it has retained the services of Mr. Ronald-Peter Stoeferle. to provide consulting advice to the Company in connection with the international gold market and the Company's exploration and development of mineral claims in the "Golden Triangle" near Stewart BC. Mr. Stoeferle is Managing Partner and Fund Manager at Incrementum AG, based in Liechtenstein. He manages a fund that invests based on the principles of the Austrian School of Economics and is the author of the annual "In Gold We Trust" report.

Walter Storm, President and CEO of Tudor Gold, stated: "We are excited to have one of the most recognized and leading gold experts in the world join our team at Tudor Gold Corp. We are confident that Mr. Stoeferle's expertise and market insights bring additional value to our company."

Mr. Stoeferle stated: "I am very proud and look forward to my role as Advisor at Tudor Gold, as I know and appreciate Walter Storm and his work for more than a decade now. The management around Walter Storm and the properties in the legendary Golden Triangle next to Seabridge--- the largest undeveloped gold project (based on reserves)---and Pretium Resources make Tudor Gold a most promising company in the gold space."

About Tudor Gold

Tudor Gold is a significant explorer in British Columbia's Golden Triangle, an area which hosts multiple past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The Company has a 60% interest in both the Electrum and Treaty Creek properties, and a 100% interest in the Mackie, Eskay North, Orion, Fairweather, Delta and the High North properties, all of which are located in the Golden Triangle area.

Walter Storm, President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please visit the company's website at www.tudor-gold.com.

