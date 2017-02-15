Tuesday, February 21 Is Texas State Aquarium Day at the Capitol

AUSTIN, TX--(Marketwired - February 15, 2017) - On Tuesday, February 21, representatives from the Texas State Aquarium will be in Austin for Texas State Aquarium Day at the Capitol.

Aquarium leadership will meet with legislators and policymakers to discuss the educational and conservation mission of the Texas State Aquarium and its economic contributions to the state of Texas. Speaking on behalf of the Aquarium will be Tom Schmid (President & CEO), Rob Hall (Chair, Board of Trustees), and Judy Hawley (Vice Chair, Board of Trustees).

Aquarium representatives will also meet with members of the public outside via a display near the steps of the Capitol. Visitors will receive free Texas State Aquarium merchandise and can enjoy up-close encounters and photo opportunities with several exotic species, including moon jellies, a Swainson's hawk, a blue and gold macaw, and a Morelet's crocodile. The display will be open from 11 am - 2 pm.

Tuesday, February 21

11 a.m. - 2 p.m. - Austin: Texas Capitol, South Steps, Animal Encounters/Photo Ops

Texas State Aquarium - Our mission is to engage people with animals, inspire appreciation for our seas,

and support wildlife conservation.

