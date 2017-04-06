CARSON CITY, NV--(Marketwired - Apr 6, 2017) - Turbo Global Partners (TURBO) trading as DIBZ International, Inc. ( OTC PINK : DIBZ), has announced it has acquired the global license for OnNowTV®, the next generation patented WEB Television Platform. www.OnNowTV.com

Robert Singerman, CEO of TURBO, states, "Turbo Communications, Inc., our wholly-owned communications group, was involved in the 3-year beta phase using the OnNowTV® platform for its clients, partners and strategic alliances. In simple terms, navigating the world wide web has been a frustrating experience because content online has no logical organization, especially when it comes to video. The OnNowTV® platform organizes video content in a hierarchy of a "parent" WEB Television Network, comprised of companion WEB Television Channels, that are comprised of WEB Television Shows. And the OnNowTV® platform uses numbers instead of long URL's, which makes finding content, especially videos, four times faster than what's available today. Every video is assigned a media number that is linked to the WEB Television Network, Channel or Show URL. Finally, with OnNowTV® Live, we can stream live events in HD. In fact, we were one of two firms that streamed President Trump's Town Halls during his run for Presidency."

"It is a historic achievement for our company to provide our global license to TURBO," states Mr. J.R. Dark, Managing Director of OnNowTV®. Mr. Dark explains, "We've worked with Turbo Communications for the past 3 years and their collaboration has resulted in a unique Business-2-Business-2-Consumer strategy that has no peer. Research has found that companies who excel at story telling generate 50% more sales-ready leads at a 33% lower cost. You sell more for less money. Bottom line, we've been catapulted to a global audience through our collaboration. Our team will continue to innovate the technology side, and TURBO will bring to market OnNowTV®."

Singerman continues, "Our global license includes the patented WEB Television platform, a FREE WEB Reporter® app where users can use their smartphones to record and instantly upload their video testimonials or reports to their WEB Channel, and the OnNowTV® Broadcasting Association, which is a tremendous business model in and of itself we intend to grow and manage. We currently have the platform deployed under a number of joint venture revenue share agreements including Airline Ambassadors International, our global human and child trafficking awareness campaign (www.OnNowTV.com/911), the Florida Pharmacy Association (www.OnNowTV.com/9372), the only TV Network in the world for the Pharmacist profession, and The Thinking Mom's Revolution, the world's first global telethon for Autism-spectrum awareness (www.OnNowTV.com/9129). And finally with our non-profit business line Org America (www.OrgAmerica.org), we are producing and managing the world's first global telethon (www.OnNowTV.com/921) to help non-profits engage their communities on a whole new level. In simple terms, OnNowTV® is what the world has been waiting for, it's the next YouTube."

About DIBZ International, Inc. ("DIBZ") dba TURBO GLOBAL PARTNERS, Inc.

TURBO is the "Berkshire Hathaway business model of Small Cap Companies," a diversified investment management company that reports the earnings of its operating business units, subsidiaries, joint ventures and strategic partnerships.

