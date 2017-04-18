Turbo Global Partners Acquires Two Niche Video Production Companies

CARSON CITY, NV--(Marketwired - Apr 18, 2017) - Turbo Global Partners (TURBO), trading as DIBZ International, Inc. ( OTC PINK : DIBZ), has announced it has acquired two niche video production companies, Avant-Garde Productions, LLC and Zane Kuhle Studios, Inc.

Robert Singerman, CEO of TURBO, states, "To support our go-to-market strategy of our global license of the OnNow TV® WEB Television platform and better serve our diversified interests, we have acquired two full-service niche video production companies, Avant-Garde Productions, LLC (AVANT-GARDE) and Zane Kuhle Studios, Inc. (KUHLE STUDIOS). Both of these stellar companies have served the needs of our wholly-owned subsidiary Turbo Communications, Inc. as lead vendors during the 3-year beta-phase of OnNow TV®, and now we can seamlessly integrate these company's capabilities and experience into our business plan resulting in a media and communications group."

"We've been working with Turbo Communications, Inc. since 2009 and it's awesome to join the TURBO family," states Zane Kuhle, President of ZANE KUHLE. Bernardo Suarez, Managing Member of AVANT-GARDE agrees: "We worked with Turbo Communications, Inc. during the 3-year beta-phase of OnNow TV® which included helping produce content for: Pharmacist Nation TV Network (www.OnNowTV.com/9372), TURBO's launch global telethons for Human and Child Trafficking Awareness (www.OnNowTV.com/911), and Autism-spectrum Awareness (www.OnNowTV.com/9129) and the WEB TV telethon for TOUCH VODKA raising monies for Hard Rock Charities, Tampa (www.OnNowTV.com/9140). I agree with Zane, we are both joining TURBO at the right time to help them better support both existing communications needs of their current business portfolio as well as help grow and support new business opportunities."

Robert Singerman continues, "Acquiring both AVANT-GARDE and ZANE KUHLE are acquisitions that will help TURBO grow as a diversified investment management company that partners with companies that generate long-term renewable predictable cash-flow anywhere in the world."

About DIBZ International, Inc. ("DIBZ") dba TURBO GLOBAL PARTNERS, Inc.

TURBO is a diversified investment management company that partners with companies that generate long-term renewable predictable cash-flow anywhere in the world.

