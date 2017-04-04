Turbo Global Partners Announces Fat Dog Spirits, LLC Executes Distribution Partnership with Opici Family Distributing

CARSON CITY, NV--(Marketwired - Apr 4, 2017) - Turbo Global Partners (TURBO) trading as DIBZ International, Inc. ( OTC PINK : DIBZ), has announced Fat Dog Spirits, LLC. (FAT DOG) executes a new distribution partnership with Opici Family Distributing, an operating business unit of Opici Wine Group (OPICI) www.Opici.com. It was recently announced that TURBO secured an equity position in FAT DOG, a small batch distiller of the TOUCH VODKA brand www.TouchVodka.com

"FAT DOG announced it has executed a distribution agreement with the OPICI Family Distributing Company, the 4th largest distributor in Florida. Our signature brand is TOUCH VODKA, for us to grow with the momentum we have, it was decided that we needed to move to a larger distributor to better service the entire state of Florida as well as leverage OPICI'S reach in the Eastern Region for future distribution," stated Reginald Johnson, President of FAT DOG. OPICI has over 100 years' experience in the wine and spirits distribution business and operates in eight states including New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and the Mid-Atlantic region.

Robert Singerman, Chairman & CEO of TURBO is delighted. "On the heels of our investment in FAT DOG, this is a great milestone for FAT DOG. OPICI Family Distributing is a distribution powerhouse, and the TOUCH VODKA brand has great traction in the market on the heels of its market tests in Florida BJ's, Sam's Clubs and Total Wine Stores. Greater distribution reach translates into more revenue and earnings. At the same time TURBO will have an even bigger opportunity to maximize synergies with our service business units including Turbo Communications that can continue to provide video production and mobility, along with our Make It Happen Entertainment, who can provide major digital marketing support."

About DIBZ International, Inc. ("DIBZ") dba TURBO GLOBAL PARTNERS, Inc.

TURBO is the "Berkshire Hathaway business model of Small Cap Companies," a diversified investment management company that reports the earnings of its operating business units, subsidiaries, joint ventures and strategic partnerships.

About FAT DOG is a small batch distiller of the premium vodka brand TOUCH Vodka, the only vodka in the world distilled using as part of its formularies pure organic honey from the Florida Everglades.

Statements made in this press release that express the Company or management's intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations or predictions of future events, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "will" and similar expressions are intended to further identify such forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Those statements are based on many assumptions and are subject to many known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's actual activities, results or performance to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in such forward-looking statements. The Company cannot guarantee future financial results; levels of activity, performance or achievements and investors should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. No information contained in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future financial performance, future revenues or its future stock price. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgment of the Company as of the date of this press release, and the Company expressly disclaims any intent, obligation or undertaking to update or revise such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.