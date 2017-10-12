Turbo Global Partners Announces Signing Letter of Intent With Millisecond Technologies Corp. to Form Joint Marketing Company

CARSON CITY, NV--(Marketwired - Oct 12, 2017) - Turbo Global Partners (TRBO) ( OTC PINK : TRBO), has announced signing a Letter of Intent with Millisecond Technologies Corp. (MSTC) to form a joint venture marketing company with the exclusive rights to bring MSTC new technology to the global market. TRBO will own a 60% stake, and MSTC will own a 40% stake. In conjunction with this joint venture, TRBO will also take an equity stake in MSTC.

"This is yet again an exciting milestone for TRBO," states Robert W. Singerman, TRBO's Chairman & CEO. He continues, "In our pursuit to generate long-term renewable predictable cash-flow for ourselves and clients, the MSTC marketing opportunity is tremendous. With the MSTC's patented pasteurization process that can greatly extend the shelf life of fresh milk and other liquid food products without compromising taste or nutrients, it's a WIN-WIN-WIN-WIN scenario for farmers, processors, retailers, and consumers."

Andrei Arofikin, MSTC Chairman explains, "MSTC's revolutionary and patented new platform technology employs a unique combination of low heat and low pressure achieving a highly efficient reduction of pathogens in liquid products and is applicable to liquid foods, nutraceutical and pharmaceutical products and substances. The low temperature used in the millisecond treatment generates superior quality and higher product yields than the norm, combined with an extension of product shelf life."

MSTC's Chief Technology Officer Phil Frechette shares, "This technology will offer a tremendous opportunity to improve production efficiency, reduce operations costs, increase sales, and expand distribution to new markets while providing consumers a tasty, nutritional and long-lasting products."

Michael Warren, newly appointed President of the joint venture is excited about bringing to market a patented technology, "The MSTC platform can impact numerous supply chains and we agree with TRBO that this business model will translate into long-term renewable predictable cash-flow for both TRBO and MSTC."

Singerman continues, "The marketing joint venture will result in an initial annual marketing budget for TRBO of $3.33MM commencing early 2018 allowing us to share the story of the patented proprietary technology, that has been tested at the top dairies in the U.S. and U.K., as well as tested and validated by the Center for Integrated Food Manufacturing, Department of Food Science at Purdue University. Said another way, it's a perfect storm for TRBO with MST needing both a B 2 B initiative with a B 2 B 2 C initiative."

About TURBO GLOBAL PARTNERS, Inc. www.TurboGlobalPartners.com

TURBO is a marketing consulting services company that generates long-term renewable predictable cash flow anywhere in the world. As a result, the focus of the company is to deliver world-class and innovative marketing solutions that are a fusion of marketing, media, digital and info-tainment.

Serving niches from digital and social-media, mobility, education and non-profits, health and retail services, producing television and interactive programming to live entertainment events, TURBO helps their clients connect, communicate and collaborate with their respective marketplaces in new and innovative ways.

About Millisecond Technologies Corp. www.MillisecondTechnologies.com

Millisecond Technologies Corp. (MSTC) is a breakthrough, patented pasteurization process that can greatly extend the shelf life of fresh milk without compromising taste or nutrients. This revolutionary new technology provides milk processors a tremendous opportunity to improve production efficiency, reduce operational costs, increase sales, and expand distribution to new markets while providing consumers a tasty, nutritional and long-lasting product.

MSTC's proprietary technology has been tested at top dairies in the U.S. and the U.K., as well as tested and validated by the Center for Integrated Food Manufacturing, Department of Food Science at Purdue University. This groundbreaking technology is protected by more than 50 U.S. and International patents. It can be easily integrated into existing UHT and HTST equipment and used for other applications such as coconut water, juice, and similar perishable liquids.

