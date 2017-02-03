Turbo Global Partners Produces Global Telethon for Human and Child Trafficking Awareness in Partnership with Airline Ambassadors, International (AAI) from Houston, the site of Super Bowl LI

CARSON CITY, NV--(Marketwired - Feb 3, 2017) - Turbo Global Partners (TURBO), trading as DIBZ International, Inc. ( OTC : DIBZ), in partnership with Airline Ambassadors, International (AAI) produces Global Telethon airing worldwide for Human and Child Trafficking Awareness. With the attention of the sporting world on Houston for Super Bowl LI, the message was produced at the William P. Hobby Airport "HOU."

Turbo Communications, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of TURBO produced the Global Telethon for Human and Child Trafficking Awareness in partnership with AAI for the purpose to raise funds for AAI to create safe havens for children rescued from being enslaved and trafficked in the U.S. The Houston Airport System hosted the production and AAI's human and child trafficking awareness training.

A new University of Texas at Austin study is shedding light before Super Bowl LI and providing actual empirical data on the extent of human trafficking in Texas and its far-reaching effects. The study by the Institute on Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault (IDVSA) at The University of Texas at Austin School of Social Work states there are more than 300,000 victims of human trafficking in Texas, including almost 79,000 minors and youth victims of sex trafficking and nearly 234,000 adult victims of labor trafficking.

AAI's human and child trafficking awareness training occurred at HOU January 26 - 27, 2017; participating personnel included the Department of Homeland Security, FBI, Airport Police and other local law enforcement, plus flight attendants, TSA, baggage as well as retail workers and airport volunteers. AAI also conducted a Train the Trainer session and workshop to grow the training team of AAI. Special guest was Carlos Peres, Project Coordinator, Human Trafficking of the United Nation Office of Drugs and Crime (USODC).

"The goal is to make William P. Hobby Airport and George Bush Intercontinental Airport SAFE ZONES not only during the Super Bowl, but continuing thereafter with the airport community and greater Houston making the traveling public aware of the signs of suspected human and child trafficking scenarios. Greater Houston is now armed to report the signs to rescue and recover children before, during and after Super Bowl," states Zeljka Momirovic, Director of International Relations for the Houston Airport System. She continues, "Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has taken every step to ensure quick response to suspected sex trafficking scenarios during the Super Bowl time-frame, especially at the airports and other transportation hubs -- and is committed to also be a champion of the human and child trafficking awareness message at every opportunity after the Super Bowl."

Robert Singerman, CEO of TURBO, states, "January was human and child trafficking awareness month, and it's the Super Bowl that is the biggest magnet for child traffickers bringing enslaved underage children for sex with adults. It was the perfect time to produce this Global Television event with Houston's Super Bowl as a backdrop."

The 30-minute television telethon includes messages by Chris Hansen, from NBC's To Catch A Predator, actor Eric Roberts, and Mr. Bob Ross, President of the Association of Professional Flight Attendants (APFA), American Airlines Flight Attendant Union comprised of 25,000 flight attendants. Other participants include Jeannie Mai, co-host of Fox's daytime syndicated show The Real. After Super Bowl an approximate 90-minute version of the telethon will be available for viewing on www.OrgAmerica.org

The telethon is co-hosted by Nancy Rivard, Founder of AAI and Robert Singerman, CEO of TURBO. The objective of the telethon is to have viewers download the FREE AAI Tip Line App developed with law enforcement, available for Droid and iPhones, that when downloaded can be used to report suspicious child trafficking scenarios with tips going straight to law enforcement. The other goal of the telethon is to solicit recurring pledge support starting at $0.99 a month that can help fund task forces around the U.S. resulting in facilities that can be safe havens and holistic healing environments for recovered children.

The Global Telethon is currently airing worldwide at www.OrgAmerica.org but will also air in cable systems on weekends in the U.S. nation-wide over the next several months. A companion digital strategy with NBC's Daytime, produced weekdays in Tampa reaches an audience of 80 million, the digital campaign will complement the weekend airings. www.OrgAmerica.org is TURBO's Internet media platform for non-profit solutions, managed and produced by Turbo Communications, its wholly owned subsidiary.

William Teitelbaum, EVP of TURBO is Co-Executive Producer of the Telethon with Robert Singerman. "With our full page ad in American Way Magazine that was on every American Airlines plane during the month of January, we have awakened the world to the #2 crime on Earth culminating with the airing of our telethon worldwide that commenced January 29, 2017."

Nancy Rivard, Founder of AAI, is looking forward to the television message being viewed world-wide. "Our organization is tirelessly working providing human and child trafficking awareness trainings at airports around the world, but with the help of TURBO producing the Global Telethon for our benefit under our 5-year joint venture revenue share agreement, we know our message will catapult to a global audience, our trainings can be expanded world-wide, and the dream of facilities for our children through public -- private partnerships can become a reality."

