Turbo Global Partners Signs Agreement to Acquire Medical Marijuana, CBD Oils, Hemp-Infused Vodka Production Company

CARSON CITY, NV--(Marketwired - Apr 11, 2017) - Turbo Global Partners (TURBO) trading as DIBZ International, Inc. ( OTC PINK : DIBZ), has announced it has signed a Letter of Intent to acquire 100% of Indica Islands Company (INDICA), growers-producers and processors of Medical Marijuana "MMJ", Cannabinoid products "CBD", and Hemp-infused Vodka. INDICA is an operating division of Island Capital, Inc.

Robert Singerman, CEO of TURBO, states, "When we announced recently we had formed a Medical Marijuana Business Unit, our plan was at a minimum to seek a joint venture partner who is an operating grower-processor of MMJ, Hemp and Cannabinoid products. After months of due diligence, we have a signed a Letter of Intent to acquire one of the premiere companies in the emerging MMJ industry. Without question INDICA (www.IndicaIslands.com) is one of the top tier companies in the space. INDICA owns 1,000 acres in Kentucky for their MMJ grow and processing operations, and the INDICA Hemp-infused Vodka brand is produced by a Master distillery in Pikeville County in Eastern Kentucky. Our acquisition is scheduled to close mid-May, 2017 whereby INDICA will become a wholly-owned subsidiary. And the best part, INDICA is already generating revenues which meets our core objective of long-term predictable renewable cash flow."

"It is a historic moment for INDICA to be acquired by TURBO," states Patrick R. Thomas, Vice President and Director of Operations for Island Capital, Inc. He continues, "This is a win/win for all parties, both in the near-term and long-term. INDICA has created predictable long-term recurring revenue in one of the fastest growing industries in the U.S., but INDICA also intends to maximize TURBO's synergies in the near-term helping the INDICA brand better reach discerning consumers of MMJ, Cannabinoid products and of course our Hemp-infused Vodka."

About DIBZ International, Inc. ("DIBZ") dba TURBO GLOBAL PARTNERS, Inc.

TURBO is a diversified investment management company that partners with companies that generate long-term renewable predictable cash-flow anywhere in the world.

