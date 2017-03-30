Turbo Global Partners Signs LOI to Acquire Turbo Retail Management, Formerly Goin' Postal Franchise Corp. (GPFC), Holder of the Walmart Supercenter Master Lease for Retail Postal Store Franchises of GP Brands, Inc.

CARSON CITY, NV--(Marketwired - Mar 30, 2017) - Turbo Global Partners (TURBO) trading as DIBZ International, Inc. ( OTC PINK : DIBZ), has announced it has signed a Letter of Intent to acquire Turbo Retail Management, formerly GPFC, holder of the Walmart Supercenter Master Lease for retail postal stores in the Southeast U.S. that are franchises of GP Brands, Inc. GP Brands, Inc. is franchisor of over 300 Goin' Postal Retail stores that are located throughout the United States.

"I am pleased to announce that TURBO has signed a Letter of Intent to acquire Turbo Retail Management who holds the Master Lease for retail postal franchises that operate within Walmart Supercenters in the Southeast," states Bob Singerman, Chairman & CEO of TURBO. Turbo Retail Management is the sole Sub-Lessor for GP Brands, Inc. for their retail postal store franchises within Walmart Supercenters.

Robert Singerman, CEO of TURBO continues, "It's a great fit for TURBO on multiple fronts. What's truly exciting is that when the transaction closes, Turbo Retail Management will become a new operating Business Unit of TURBO, which is contemplated to close mid-May, 2017. We will subsequently report earnings from our lease revenue from our new Turbo Retail Management Business Unit, and at the same time, we can maximize synergies with our other service business units including Turbo Communications and Make It Happen Entertainment."

About DIBZ International, Inc. ("DIBZ") dba TURBO GLOBAL PARTNERS, Inc. TURBO is the "Berkshire Hathaway business model of Small Cap Companies", a diversified investment management company that reports the earnings of its operating business units, subsidiaries, joint ventures and strategic partnerships.

