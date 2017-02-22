SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - Feb 22, 2017) - TurboPatent® (turbopatent.com), experts in automating and streamlining the patent process, today unveiled SmartShell. The revolutionary new software uses predictive analytics, Natural Language Processing (NLP), and other automation and artificial intelligence technology to significantly simplify the process of responding to patent examiners.

In a side-by-side comparison, veteran paralegals using SmartShell were able to create patent shells five times faster than with traditional, manual entry methods. For some work items, including the retrieval of documents and bibliographic data, SmartShell's automation process was over eight times faster than manual entry. Notably, these productivity gains were achieved after only a few minutes of training. For a firm handling 100 Office actions a month, that represents over $100,000 of annual expense that can be more profitably used on billable projects.

"After using SmartShell, I can't imagine handling responses any other way," said Holli Templeton, Co-owner and Paralegal at Pacific Patent Group. "I used to dread creating Office Action Shells -- it was tedious and time-consuming -- but with SmartShell, I can get them done in just a few minutes, and move on to other tasks."

"Many parts of the patent process are time-consuming, tedious, and repetitive," said TurboPatent CEO James Billmaier. "The efficiencies that automation technologies like SmartShell provides can help forward-looking patent firms and companies be more competitive and deliver even greater value to their clients."

SmartShell is easy to use with a simple, intuitive interface. Users enter the patent application number, and SmartShell goes to work, intelligently scanning and extracting data from the patent examiner's response, highlighting the examiner's issues, rolling over and cleaning the previous claims, and creating a custom response shell from a bank of selectable templates in Word format.

Along with the response shell, SmartShell delivers an Office Action Report -- a statistical analysis of the examiner, art unit, and classification, with direct links to the referenced art. This report can be used by the attorney to inform their response strategy and to provide data-backed expert advice to their clients. SmartShell also generates a letter with a summary of the action, making it easy for attorneys to keep their clients informed. The Office Action itself is converted into text, allowing for easy copy and paste functionality.

SmartShell will be priced on a per-use model, but for a limited time, is being offered through a very low-cost unlimited monthly subscription. TurboPatent is offering a free trial of this subscription to let users experience the productivity gains for themselves.

Visit http://www.turbopatent.us/smartshell to start.

SmartShell: Do More with Automation.

About TurboPatent

Based in Seattle, Washington, TurboPatent Corp has created an automated patent creation and analytic system which is used to produce patent documents and monitor patent quality throughout the prosecution process. The company is comprised of entrepreneurs, developers, and patent professionals who have many years of experience in increasing patent quality and efficiency through streamlining and automation. Learn more at turbopatent.com.