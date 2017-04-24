Turning Biorepositories into Translational Science Treasure Troves, New Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

The Value of Uniquely Complete Data Sets, Put All Your Specimens -- and All of Their Data -- At Your Fingertips System

With a steady increase in the number of biomarker assays available for use in clinical trials, and improved logistics capabilities opening wider patient populations around the globe, the pharmaceutical industry's trial specimen biorepositories represent an increasingly valuable resource for translational science.

However, numerous challenges interfere with achieving this reality. These include identifying and locating relevant specimens, and obtaining complete records, such as result information and informed consent. The problem is simple: the necessary data isn't available in a timely fashion and these delays are impeding decision making at a time when competitive pressures demand quick answers and actionable insights.

Pharma has tried, and often failed, to solve this problem. Stories abound about internal initiatives to create holistic data management systems, but success requires a wide range of expertise and capability outside of pharma's core mission of discovery and commercialization. Internally-designed informatics systems struggle from cost overruns in development and data entry, without delivering on their promise.

Success in modern translational medicine requires a scalable approach to transcend the data silos, enabling unified views of specimen data through real-time analytics; yielding a nimble approach that meets the immediate clinical trial needs and provides pan-pipeline insights.

Covance and Global Specimen Solutions, Inc. (GSS) have formed a unique strategic alliance, offering new solutions for extracting value from the entire specimen life cycle. Using the power of GlobalCODE® from GSS, coupled with the global operational expertise and scientific depth of Covance, we are able to offer the SpecimINSIGHT™ solution to our clients.

