Turquoise Capital Corp. Files Filing Statement for Its Qualifying Transaction With Five Star Diamonds Ltd.

Turquoise Capital Corp. (TSX VENTURE:TQC.P) ("Turquoise") is pleased to announce that it has filed the Filing Statement for its previously announced proposed Qualifying Transaction involving Five Star Diamonds Ltd. A copy of the Filing Statement can be found on SEDAR under the Turquoise's profile at www.sedar.com. The TSX Venture Exchange has conditionally approved the Qualifying Transaction and the listing of the resulting issuer on Tier 1 of the exchange under the symbol "STAR".

Upon completion of the Qualifying Transaction, the corporate name of Turquoise will be changed to "Five Star Diamonds Ltd.".

Subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, completion of the Qualifying Transaction is expected to occur on or about April 12, 2017.

Financing Update

As previously announced, the completion of the Qualifying Transaction is conditional on the completion of a concurrent financing. As disclosed in the Filing Statement, the maximum number of Turquoise Shares allotted to be issued under the financing has been increased to 26,666,666 from the 20,000,000 Turquoise Shares previously announced. As a result, the maximum gross proceeds to the raised under the financing has increased from $6,000,000 to $8,000,000. The minimum to be raised under the financing of $4,000,000 has not changed.

