Turquoise Hill hosts financial community visit to Oyu Tolgoi

ULAANBAATAR, MONGOLIA--(Marketwired - October 04, 2017) - Turquoise Hill Resources ( NYSE : TRQ) ( NASDAQ : TRQ) (TSX: TRQ) conducted a financial community mine site visit to Oyu Tolgoi on October 3-5, 2017. The Company hosted investors and analysts for a tour of the mine as well as presentations by Oyu Tolgoi's management team and Turquoise Hill CEO Jeff Tygesen. Presentations from the event are available on the Turquoise Hill website.

CEO Jeff Tygesen said, "It is always a pleasure to welcome our shareholders and analysts to Oyu Tolgoi. This year the group saw first-hand the progress being made with underground development. Both lateral development and engineering are on plan. Shaft 2 is key to future increases in lateral development activity and the completion of Shaft 5 is expected in the first quarter of 2018. After more than a year of construction progress, Rio Tinto is currently undertaking a schedule and cost review. Such a review is common with large-scale, complex development projects such as Hugo North Lift 1. Turquoise Hill continues to expect production from the Hugo North Lift 1's first draw bell in mid-2020 and there have been no changes to cost estimates.

"In addition to underground development, the group also saw open-pit operations which are performing well. The 2018 mine plan forecasts more gold production for the year than anticipated in the 2016 technical report due to splitting Phase 4 of the open pit into two parts -- 4A and 4B. The increased gold from Phase 4A in 2018 could be approximately 100,000 ounces; however we will provide a specific range when we issue 2018 production guidance in December 2017. The expected increase in 2018 gold production is the result of bringing production forward from future years."

Forward-looking statements

Forward-looking statements made herein, including statements relating to matters that are not historical facts and statements of the Company's beliefs, intentions and expectations about developments, results and events which will or may occur in the future, constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements and information relate to future events or future performance, reflect current expectations or beliefs regarding future events and are typically identified by words such as "anticipate", "could", "should", "expect", "seek", "may", "intend", "likely", "plan", "estimate", "will", "believe" and similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. These include, but are not limited to, statements respecting anticipated business activities, planned expenditures, corporate strategies, and other statements that are not historical facts.

Forward-looking statements and information are made based upon certain assumptions and other important factors that, if untrue, could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements or information. There can be no assurance that such statements or information will prove to be accurate. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies, local and global economic conditions, and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of copper, gold and silver, anticipated capital and operating costs, anticipated future production and cash flows, and the status of the Company's relationship and interaction with the Government of Mongolia on the continued development of Oyu Tolgoi and Oyu Tolgoi LLC internal governance. Certain important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and information include, among others, copper, gold and silver price volatility; discrepancies between actual and estimated production, mineral reserves and resources and metallurgical recoveries; development plans for processing resources; matters relating to proposed exploration or expansion; mining operational and development risks; litigation risks; regulatory restrictions (including environmental regulatory restrictions and liability); communications with local stakeholders and community relations; activities, actions or assessments by governmental authorities; events or circumstances that may affect the Company's ability to deliver its products in a timely manner; currency fluctuations; the speculative nature of mineral exploration; the global economic climate; dilution; share price volatility; competition; loss of key employees; additional funding requirements; capital and operating costs, including with respect to the development of additional deposits and processing facilities; and defective title to mineral claims or property. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. All such forward-looking statements and information are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the Company's management in light of their experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. These statements, however, are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements or information.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, which contribute to the possibility that the predicted outcomes will not occur. Events or circumstances could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those estimated or projected and expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements are included in the "Risk Factors" section in the Company's Annual Information Form dated as of March 23, 2017 in respect of the year ended December 31, 2016 (the "AIF").

Readers are further cautioned that the list of factors enumerated in the "Risk Factors" section of the AIF that may affect future results is not exhaustive. When relying on the Company's forward-looking statements and information to make decisions with respect to the Company, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events.