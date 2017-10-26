Turquoise Hill to announce third quarter financial results on November 2, 2017

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - October 26, 2017) - Turquoise Hill Resources ( NYSE : TRQ) ( NASDAQ : TRQ) (TSX: TRQ) will announce its third quarter 2017 financial results on Thursday, November 2, 2017 after markets close in North America.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss third quarter 2017 results on Friday, November 3, 2017 at 10:30 am EDT/7:30 am PDT. The conference call can be accessed through the following dial-in details:

North America: 210 229 8839 | 844 815 4964

International: +1 210 229 8839

The conference call will also be simultaneously webcast on Turquoise Hill's website at www.turquoisehill.com. An archived playback of the call will be available on the Company's website.

