TUV Rheinland Chosen as First LoRa Alliance Testing Service in the United States

Creates 'One-stop-shop' for Internet of Things Device Manufacturers

BOSTON, MA--(Marketwired - Mar 16, 2017) - TÜV Rheinland, a global leader in independent testing, inspection and certification services, today announced that it is the first authorized long-range wireless (LoRaWAN) testing provider in the U.S., certified by the LoRa Alliance. Any company designing low power (LPWAN) Internet of Things (IoT) devices will now be able to certify their technology meets industry-standard performance and security requirements.

The technology used in a LoRaWAN network is designed to connect low-cost, battery-operated sensors over long distances in harsh environments that were previously too challenging or cost prohibitive to connect. The LoRaWAN protocol offers unique and unequaled benefits in terms of bi-directionality, security, mobility and accurate localization that are not addressed by other LPWAN protocols.

"The IoT is ushering in a new era for wireless connectivity, impacting device manufacturers and network operators to a large degree. One of the most exciting technology shifts occurring is the emergence of LoRaWAN as an attractive communications protocol to solve for low-cost, long-range connectivity through both congested urban areas and wide-open expanses alike," said Stefan Kischka, Vice President of Wireless and IoT, TÜV Rheinland Group. "Device manufacturers rarely have access to the often complex technology needed to properly test their products before going to market. This latest announcement, in tandem with our new wireless IoT testing center in Fremont, California, enables us to become a one-stop-shop for wireless testing and certification services."

With the backing of the LoRa Alliance, TÜV Rheinland is able to provide the industry's most comprehensive services, including:

Product evaluation and pre-compliance testing against specified regional frequency bands and released LoRa Alliance specifications

Regulatory testing and certification (e.g. FCC, R&TTE / RED and CE)

LoRaWAN™ functional testing

Electrical safety testing

ElectroMagnetic compatibility (EMC) testing

Testing of communication technologies such as WiFi, Bluetooth, Zigbee, WiSUN, KNX and IP500

About LoRa Alliance

The LoRa™ Alliance is an open, non-profit association that has grown to more than 450 members since its inception in March 2015, becoming one of the largest and fastest growing alliances in the technology sector. Its members are closely collaborating and sharing their experience to promote the LoRaWAN™ protocol as the leading open global standard for secure, carrier-grade IoT LPWA connectivity.

With the technical flexibility to address multiple IoT applications, both static and mobile, and a certification program to guarantee interoperability, the LoRaWAN™ is already being deployed by major mobile network operators and is anticipated to widely expand in 2017.

More information at www.lora-alliance.org

About TÜV Rheinland

TÜV Rheinland is an organization founded in 1871. Headquartered in Cologne, Germany, operating with 20,000 employees from 500 locations in 69 countries with Global Investments (2015): 90.1 million EUR TÜV Rheinland serves multiple industry verticals in IoT and as a result sees the absolute need to support these in full with the challenges they face within the field of Digitalization and Internet of Things area. TÜV Rheinland can offer consultancy on various technologies in the IoT and assists on the best route to market not only for testing, inspection and certification issues but in areas of consideration in the interim stages of development. Covering a wide range of experience from all disciplines of the industry, TÜV Rheinland welcomes the opportunity to cooperate with you.

More information at www.tuv.com